Kansas City Chiefs 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Jaylon Moore and more

The Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from becoming arguably the greatest dynasty of the modern era. However, their loss in Super Bowl LIX was a reminder of why no team has three-peated in NFL history.

With that in mind, the Chiefs front office has set out to retool their side ahead of the 2025 season. Let's look at the Chiefs' free agency moves this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs free agency tracker 2025

1. OT Jaylon Moore (2 years, $30 million)

The Chiefs have completed the signing of a new left tackle. Jaylon Moore arrives at Arrowhead Stadium from NFC powerhouse, the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore was Trent Williams' backup for the majority of his professional football career. The plus is that he's learned from arguably the game's best left tackle, and he'll now get the chance to prove his worth in Kansas City.

2. CB Kristian Fulton (2 years, $15 million)

The Chiefs have added cornerback Kristian Fulton on a two-year, $15 million deal.

The former LA Chargers CB recorded 51 tackles and an interception in 15 appearances last season. He'll be tasked with providing depth in the Chiefs' secondary.

3. RB Elijah Mitchell (1 year, $3.5 million)

4. P Matt Araiza (ERFA tender)

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 free agency re-signings

1. OG Trey Smith (Franchise Tag)

The Chiefs have used their annual franchise tag on a key member of their offensive line. Trey Smith will return for the 2025 season on a one-year, $23.5-million deal.

This deal makes Smith the highest-paid guard in the league, pending when he and the Chiefs agree to a long-term contract. The OG has started 67 regular season games since Andy Reid's team drafted him.

2. LB Nick Bolton (3 years, $45 million)

The Chiefs are bringing back one of their most important defensive players. Nick Bolton has signed a three-year, $45 million contract to remain in Kansas City.

Bolton played 16 games in 2024, registering 106 tackles and three sacks. He has been a solid contributor to their most recent two Super Bowl wins.

3. WR Hollywood Brown (1 year, $11 million)

The Chiefs are bringing back Hollywood Brown for the upcoming regular season. Brown will get the chance to prove following an injury-plagued 2024 regular season.

4. LS James Winchester (1 year, $1.65 million)

