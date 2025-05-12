Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Andy Reid & Co.'s opponents this season

The Kansas City Chiefs have been Super Bowl contenders for most of Andy Reid's tenure. Their current roster includes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and a host of other players.

The Chiefs are looking to reclaim the Vince Lombardi Trophy after losing it in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. With that in mind, let's look at the schedule leaks and track rumors regarding the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL schedule tracker

The Chiefs are rumored to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the first week of the 2025 regular season. It'll be the first time both teams play in Brazil and just the second time the soccer-loving nation will host an NFL game.

The game is rumored to be a YouTube exclusive, the first ever in NFL history. The Andy Reid-led Chiefs will look to ensure that Jim Harbaugh's side gets a less-than-desirable start to the season.

Furthermore, the Chiefs' regular-season opponents are set in stone. The NFL will release the specific date and time for the matchups.

These are the Kansas City Chiefs' opponents for the 2025 regular season:

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Away:

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

What are the Chiefs' Super Bowl LX odds?

The Chiefs were a win away from becoming the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games. They were up against an inspired Eagles side in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles were just too good on the night, and handed Andy Reid just his second Big Game loss as Chiefs' head coach. It was a deflating end to a season that promised so much for Patrick Mahomes & Co.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs have the joint-best odds to win Super Bowl LX. The Chiefs and Eagles are +600 favorites to win the next Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs' fan base will fancy their chances to make it three Super Bowl rings in four years. Patrick Mahomes is on the G.O.A.T. quest, Travis Kelce is running it back and Rashee Rice should be fit and raring to go in 2025.

