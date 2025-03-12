Kansas City Chiefs 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after silent start to free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs came up just short of their goal of becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat in the Super Bowl. They can now use the offseason to make upgrades to their roster as they look to get back there once again. One of the best ways for them to continue to build will be through the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's an example of how they could approach the first three rounds.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 31: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Andy Reid has been well-known for targeting speedy wide receivers to play in his offensive systems. this makes Matthew Golden an ideal target for the Kansas City Chiefs this year, as he ran one of the fastest overall times in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine. They had success picking a Texas Longhorns receiver in Xavier Worthy last year, so they could go in that direction again.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 63: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State Bison

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has identified offensive help as one of the biggest needs for the Chiefs during the 2025 NFL Draft. They were exposed in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they would be wise to upgrade their blockers. Grey Zabel can help them do so as it is one of the highest-rated tackles in this year's class.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 66: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Chiefs moved on from Joe Thuney during the offseason, giving them even more of a reason to target offensive linemen during the draft. Thuney traditionally played at guard but filled in as a solid tackle last year. Donovan Jackson makes for a logical replacement as his college football career showed off his versatility playing both guard and tackle.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 95: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

The Chiefs would likely benefit greatly from improving the pass rushers on the edge of their defense. This is always a popular position for many teams to target during the draft due to their elite ability to change games. Princely Umanmielen brings incredible athletic upside and could potentially be a steal in the third round. Pairing him with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis could help elevate their defense to the next level.

