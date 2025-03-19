Kansas City Chiefs 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Andy Reid and Co. after first wave of free agency 

The Kansas City Chiefs came up just short of becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat in the Super Bowl. They can now use the offseason to make some adjustments to their roster in an attempt to get back there again this year. The 2025 NFL Draft will represent one of the best opportunities.

Here's a mock draft on how the first five rounds can play out, where they have five total picks, including two in the third round and none in the fifth.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 5 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 31: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Tigers

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line issues were exposed in their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. They also moved on from Joe Thuney during the offseason, so improving here is a top priority. They added Jaylon Moore in free agency, but landing a top prospect like Armand Membou in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a wise decision.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 63: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Maxwell Hairston is one of the most intriguing cornerback prospects this year after running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, the fastest by any player in all positions at the 2025 NFL Combine. This gives him a ton of upside and makes for a solid pick in a defensive secondary in need of reinforcements.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 66: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State Bison

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Chiefs will double-down on their offensive line in the first three rounds. Grey Zabel is an ideal target for them due to his positional flexibility. His college football career included starting at four different position across the offensive line, which could be useful to address one of their biggest weaknesses.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 95: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Princely Umanmielen has some of the highest upside of any mid-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Playing on the edge as a pass rusher in a premium position helps his overall draft stock even more.

The Chiefs struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks without blitzing last year, so finding a productive edge could help elevate them to the next level.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 133: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Chiefs parted ways with veteran safety Justin Reid during the offseason, so they are in need of a replacement for the position. Lathan Ransom is an ideal candidate to fill this role due to his versatility.

He lined up as a free safety, cornerback and box safety during his college football career, which should be attractive in Steve Spagnuolo's exotic defensive schemes.

