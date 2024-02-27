Kansas City Chiefs 7-round Mock Draft: Patrick Mahomes lands another weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs are going for an unprecedented threepeat. If they're to do so, they're going to need to nail the acquisitions and that starts in the NFL Draft. They have a lot of picks to play with, and here's what they can do with them this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

32nd overall: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Keon Coleman to the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won it all, but they also proved that wide receiver is perhaps the biggest need the team has. They're not going to have Travis Kelce forever, and Rashee Rice can only do so much when the rest of the corps is so bad. Keon Coleman is the pick here since Mecole Hardman is a free agent and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a likely cut candidate, too.

Kansas City Chiefs 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

75th overall: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

The Chicago Bears called to offer picks 75 and 111 for the 64th selection, a move that we made since there weren't too many can't-miss prospects available to end the second round. And when we did move down in this mock, the best player on the draft board, Kris Jenkins, was still there, so we took him. He can either be a Chris Jones replacement or someone to pair with and learn from.

95th overall: Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

The Chiefs' linebacker corps is fine, but it can stand to be improved. That is especially true with Willie Gay Jr. a free agent. Ty'Ron Hopper from Missouri fits the defense and can be an impact player in the middle of the field.

Kansas City Chiefs 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

115th overall: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

The Las Vegas Raiders wanted pick 111 for picks 113 and 210, so we took that deal and dropped down two spots. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to move up from 115, and offered that and 195 for our pick. As mentioned, Travis Kelce is not going to be around forever, and the Chiefs need another good tight end. Plus, who better to learn from in their final years than Kelce? Thus, Theo Johnson out of Penn State was the easy choice here.

135th overall: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

The Baltimore Ravens wanted to swap 133 for 134, so they asked for our 250th pick and threw in their 226th, and that's a good deal. The Cleveland Browns then wanted to move up into round four and offered 135 and 208. Safety isn't an overwhelming strength for this defense, so Tyler Nubin was the pick here out of Minnesota.

158th overall: Keaton Bills, G, Utah

The offensive line wasn't great in 2023, and while Keaton Bills isn't going to be an immediate starter, he provides depth and was by far the best player available at this pick. More protection for Patrick Mahomes certainly isn't bad, though.

172nd overall: Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia

Kendall Milton out of Georgia was the selection here since the Chiefs could use a dependable backup running back. With Isiah Pacheco halfway through his rookie deal, this could be a move for the future as well.

195th overall: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Again, this was a pick for the best player left by a wide margin. Tim Smith fell over 30 spots to us here. Defensive tackle is a need, especially if they let Jones walk, so this is a great pick at this point in the draft.

208th overall: Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky

Blaine Gabbert is a free agent, and a sixth-round pick will do just fine to replace him and keep things very cheap. Austin Reed won't challenge for Mahomes' job, but he could learn from him and eventually be valuable for the team. Plus, he fills the backup role with no pressure.

210th overall: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Mississippi

Pass rush wasn't a weakness for the Chiefs thanks to Chris Jones, but he might be gone. Either way, edge rushers are important to a team and Jared Ivey was sitting right there at 210 and hard to pass up.

226th overall: Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina

Once again, a defensive tackle is the selection. There's a really strong chance Jones is too expensive to bring back and Myles Murphy is the best player left in the seventh round.