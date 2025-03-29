Kansas City Chiefs 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Chiefs' season ended in a brutal Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. What could have been an undefeated, triumphant three-peat instead turned into an introspection after a 40-22 blowout loss. It involves rebuilding the offensive line that succumbed to a sustained four-man rush and has lost critical pieces like Joe Thuney in the offseason.

It means rebuilding the defense which gave up points at will to Philadelphia. It also indicates the start of a process where they have to replenish older certainties with younger blood as they look to stay on top. The process will begin in the 2025 NFL Draft and here's a sample from Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator.

Kansas City Chiefs mock draft for 7 rounds in 2025

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft - Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator Results

#1 - Round 1, Pick 31, Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

With their first pick, we have the Chiefs selecting Walter Nolen. He is an elite player and can line up in different formations and schemes. He can both be a pass-rusher and a run defender. His explosiveness off the snap makes him a very good prospect. The only worry for him is that he is 6'4" and 290 lbs, which might necessitate some bulking up to compete at the top level.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 63, Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College

The Boston College prospect is an elite pass rusher. He can be designated as an immediate starter because of his explosiveness and technique. He recorded 80 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks last season. At 6'2" and 247 lbs, he might need to bulk up a bit more but that can come at the cost of speed. While he is quick off the snap, his pursuit pace needs improvement.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 76, Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

We executed a trade in the mock draft with Dallas and have the Chiefs have the Cowboys' 2026 third-round pick as a result. He is phenomenal with his technique and has the vision and the ability to move across the line of scrimmage. The downside is that he can be overpowered one-on-one, but working as a part of a team, he is consummate in meeting his objectives.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 95, Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Emery Jones could be a great prospect for the Chiefs as he is very good at blocking defenders and opening up running lanes. He has high positional discipline and football intelligence. He is also flexible and powerful, often overpowering rushers with his 6'5" 315 lbs frame. He needs to get slightly better at blocking the outside and improve his coordination for the run game.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 133, Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

The Ohio State player could be a bargain for the Chiefs. He has a great understanding of the game, has the requisite speed, takes the right angles, and can pack a mean hit. His weakness is mainly in terms of consistency as he has had great games and seasons, followed by a lean patch. If he sorts that out, he could become a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

#6 - Round 7, Pick 226, Alijah Clark, S, Syracuse

Another safety in a similar mold to Ransom, Clark is known for his ability to break up plays and sacrifice himself to meet his objective. While he is good in zone coverage, he still needs to understand angles better. He might likely start out on special teams before being promoted.

#7 - Round 7, Pick 251, Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

If the Auburn player had been eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, he would likely have been taken much higher after a season where he recorded 86 tackles. However, an injury slowed him down this year but if he can return to his previous form, the Chiefs would be lucky to have him.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 257, Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

At 6'3" and 222 lbs, the Nebraska player is an athletic receiver prospect. He is fast and agile, while also giving Patrick Mahomes a big target. His field and football awareness need to improve for him to become a regular starter but he could be a diamond found in the Mr. Irrelevant mine.

