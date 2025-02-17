Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: Full list of Patrick Mahomes team's selections

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the offseason fueled by a heartbreaking loss to cap off their 2024 campaign. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, costing the Chiefs the first three-peat in NFL history.

Coming off their blowout loss in the Super Bowl, Kansas City's front office will look to address the roster's needs in the 2025 NFL Draft entering the new season. Surrounding Patrick Mahomes with additional help on the perimeter will likely be the team's top priority, searching for receiver help alongside Xavier Worthy.

Rashee Rice has shown off-field problems and struggled to stay healthy last season. The latter was the case for Marquise Brown, who appeared in just two games in his first season in Kansas City.

The team's offensive line also struggled during the season, forcing Kansas City to look for a long-term solution to their Jawaan Taylor-sized problem. Trey Smith, the team's tackle opposite Taylor, could also give the team a hole to fill if he leaves in free agency.

The defensive side of the ball has less holes for Kansas City to fill during the offseason, but the defensive front could use additional depth. The interior of the front struggled throughout the season, leaving reason to believe defensive tackle could be on Kansas City's list of offseason needs.

Kansas City is entering the offseason with seven picks in April's draft, kicking things off with the No. 31 pick in the first round. After that, the Chiefs pick in the second round, twice in the third round, again in the fourth round before a break until the seventh round, when the team picks twice to close their draft.

List of Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1

No. 31

Round 2

No. 63

Round 3

No. 66 (via Tennessee)

No. 95

Round 4

NO SELECTIONS

Round 5

NO SELECTIONS

Round 6

NO SELECTIONS

Round 7

No. 227

No. 256

