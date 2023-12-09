Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Isiah Pacheco, Bryan Cook, and more for Week 14 vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the 2023 season. The Chiefs come into the game fresh off a demoralizing 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In their Week 13 loss, reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes went 21-of-33 passing for 210 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. While running back Isiah Pacheco's 110 yards, a TD, and Travis Kelce's 81 yards helped. The loss dropped the Chiefs to 8-4, and they're in significant danger of losing the coveted AFC Conference number one seed.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills are coming off a bye week. However, the Bills are also fresh off a loss, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Franchise QB Josh Allen went 29 of 51 for 339 yards, two TDs, and one pick in the contest. Allen also led in rushing, putting up 81 yards and two more ground touchdowns in the defeat. Gabe Davis was the most productive pass catcher, amassing 105 yards and a touchdown on six catches. It should be an exciting game at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 injury report

There are 12 players on the Kansas City Chiefs injury report ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

Four players have been ruled out of the game: Isiah Pacheco, Bryan Cook, Donovan Smith(neck injury in Week 13), and Drue Tranquill(concussion). All four players were absent in training this week as they recover from significant injuries. Unfortunately, the Bills game was too close for comfort.

Furthermore, another eight Kansas City Chiefs must be assigned for the game against the Bills. It's a coin toss for those players, and their statuses would be more apparent closer to matchday.

Isiah Pacheco's injury update

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out of Sunday's match due to a shoulder injury. The sophomore RB has dealt with a shoulder issue that kept him out of training all week. Unfortunately, he couldn't pass a fitness test to feature against the Bills.

Currently, Isiah Pacheco leads the Kansas City Chiefs in rushing yards. Pacheco also ranks fifth across the league in the same category with 779 yards. Pacheco has added 33 receptions and seven total touchdowns as well.

Bryan Cook's injury update

Bryan Cook is another Kansas City Chiefs starter set to spend some time on the sidelines. The star safety has been listed as out on the Chiefs' injury report due to an ankle injury sustained against the Packers in Week 13.

Chiefs fans will hope Cook's injury isn't a long-term problem, as the defender was coming into his own this season. Cook is a significant part of the Chiefs' defensive identity; his absence would be sorely missed against the Bills.