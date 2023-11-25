Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Jerick McKinnon, Mecole Hardman, Nick Bolton and more for Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs will make the trip to Las Vegas to face off against the Raiders in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs (7-3) are looking to make consecutive Super Bowl appearances. They would like to get back to the winning column, as they tasted defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

In this article, we will look at the Chiefs' injury list, as well as some players on an individual basis. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 injury report

According to the Kansas City Chiefs website, the reigning Super Bowl Champions have seven players dealing with injuries ahead of Week 12.

Of them, two have been ruled out, namely Mecole Hardman and Jerick McKinnon. Neither player participated in Friday's training session and won't be able to make the trip to Nevada to battle the Raiders.

Jerick McKinnon's injury update

According to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, running back Jerick McKinnon is out for Week 12 with a groin injury.

Reid announced McKinnon's unavailability in a press conference after the running back missed Friday's training session. McKinnon has been solid this season, putting up a stat line of 19 receptions for 155 yards with three touchdowns and 13 carries for 30 yards. He will be sorely missed against the Raiders.

Mecole Hardman injury update

Chiefs' wide receiver Mecole Hardman is ruled out due to a thumb injury. The veteran pass catcher did not participate in team training all week, so it was always a tall order for him to make the trip to Las Vegas.

Andy Reid added that Hardman's injury might rule him out for quite some time. In the meantime, the pass catcher has caught eight passes for 41 yards since returning to the Chiefs last month.

Nick Bolton's injury update

Nick Bolton underwent wrist surgery at the end of October, and it was expected that he'll be out for a minimum of two months.

Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist during his team's victory over the LA Chargers in Week 7. The injury was significant, and the team decided that he needed to go under the knife.

Hence, Nick Bolton won't be available for the Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It comes too close after his operation, and a December recovery would be more likely.