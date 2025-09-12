  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals and more for Week 2

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:34 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals and more for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Chiefs in a closely contested game in Brazil.

Next up for Andy Reid's side is a fixture against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a game against the team that beat them in Super Bowl LIX, ending their chances of a historic treble.

With that in mind, let's look at the Chiefs' injury report

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Xavier Worthy's injury status

Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury after a painful collision with teammate Travis Kelce in Week 1. He promptly exited the contest, and his absence was crystal clear for the rest of the contest, with the Kansas City Chiefs lacking a quick deep ball threat.

According to ESPN, Worthy featured in Thursday's practice. The second-year wide receiver partook in team drills and was listed as a limited participant. The report adds that Worthy joined his fellow wideouts for a drill early in the individual portion of the session. There's a decent chance he plays against the Eagles.

Jalen Royals' injury status

Jalen Royals is dealing with a knee injury. The wide receiver was the only player listed on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report not to feature in any capacity on Thursday.

According to CBS Sports, Andy Reid has expressed optimism in the wideout to feature at some point in the campaign. Reid noted that Royals is doing better and making progress.

Trey Smith's injury status

Trey Smith appears on the Chiefs' injury report due to an illness and a knee injury. The offensive guard was a limited participant on Wednesday but played in full capacity on Thursday.

According to Yahoo Sports, it is unclear whether Smith will need to miss time due to these issues. However, his full participation on Thursday can be cause for optimism.

Marquise Brown's injury status

Marquise Brown appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report. The pacey wide receiver is listed because of an ankle injury.

According to the team's website, Brown was a full participant in both practices. He's trending towards playing against the Eagles.

