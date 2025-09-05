  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs injury report Week 1: Latest on Jalen Royals, Omarr Norman-Lott and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 05, 2025 14:47 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs are kicking off the 2025 season with a trip to Brazil to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Andy Reid-led side is up against its divisional rivals and will look to start the upcoming season on a positive note.

With that in mind, let's look at the injury report for the perennial Super Bowl contenders as they come up against a Jim Harbaugh-coached side.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report Week 1

Jalen Royals’ injury status

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Jalen Royals for tonight's game against the Chargers. The versatile pass catcher is dealing with a knee injury, and he hasn't recovered well enough to participate in the season opener.

According to NBC Sports, Royals will not travel with his teammates to Brazil. It comes a week after Andy Reid said that Royals will likely miss Friday’s opener against the Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him with a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

This is another blow to the Chiefs' wide receiver room, especially with Rashee Rice set to miss the game due to suspension. That leaves Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Hollywood Brown as the starting caliber wide receivers available.

Omarr Norman-Lott’s injury status

Omarr Norman-Lott is listed as questionable for tonight's game. The rookie defensive tackle is dealing with an ankle issue in the lead-up to the season opener.

According to CBS Sports, Norman-Lott was listed as a limited participant in all three practice sessions this week. There's a good chance that he'll make his professional debut against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Norman-Lott is projected to be a rotational piece on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line if given the go-ahead to play.

Hollywood Brown’s injury status

Hollywood Brown is entering his seventh season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran wide receiver is looking to play a role in the Chiefs' quest to get back to the Super Bowl.

According to The Fantasy Footballers, Brown has participated fully this week and will be available for Friday's opening matchup versus the Chargers. He appeared on the injury report due to an ankle issue at the start of the week, but he's been listed as a full participant ever since.

The Kansas City Chiefs breezed through the regular season in 2024, eventually reaching a third consecutive Super Bowl. However, they were outdone by an inspired Philadelphia Eagles team in Super Bowl LIX. The goal for Patrick Mahomes and Co. is to pick up a win against the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They'll then aim to build on the momentum for the rest of the season.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
