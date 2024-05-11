Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2024 NFL season with one goal: to achieve the elusive three-peat and become arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history. The franchise enters the season with a team filled with Pro Bowlers, Super Bowl champions and interesting draft picks.

We examine the status of the Chiefs' rookie minicamp for 2024 ahead of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When was the Chiefs rookie minicamp?

The Chiefs' three-day rookie minicamp began on Saturday and ended on Monday. The franchise's fans got the opportunity to see their new players in action for the first time.

Chiefs rookies like Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia and Jared Wiley impressed in the camp and should have significant roles in the 2024 NFL season. Also, some undrafted free agents gave the franchise something to think about as we count down to preseason.

Expand Tweet

Which prospects were in attendance at Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp 2024?

Here's the final list of prospects invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs UDFA signings 2024

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Kansas City Chiefs signed the following undrafted free agents:

CB Derrick Miller Kent State

CB Miles Battle Utah

DB Christian Roland-Wallace USC

DT Fabien Lovett Sr. Florida State

LB Curtis Jacobs Penn State

LB Luquay Washington Central Connecticut

LB Swayze Bozeman Southern Miss

OL Ethan Driskell Marshall

OL McKade Mettauer Oklahoma

OL Nick Torres Villanova

OT Griffin McDowell Tennessee Chattanooga

P Ryan Rehkow BYU

RB Carson Steele UCLA

RB Emani Bailey TCU

TE Baylor Cupp Texas Tech

WR Phillip Brooks Kansas State

WR Reggie Brown James Madison

Chiefs Draft Picks 2024

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs draft picks in the recently concluded NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 28 (from the Buffalo Bills)- Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Round 2: No. 63 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Round 4: No. 131-Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Round 4: No, 133 (from the Buffalo Bills)--Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Round 5: No. 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)--Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State

Round 6: No. 211 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee

Round 7: No. 248 (from the Buffalo Bills) CJ Hanson, G, Holy Cross

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback