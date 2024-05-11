Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2024 NFL season with one goal: to achieve the elusive three-peat and become arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history. The franchise enters the season with a team filled with Pro Bowlers, Super Bowl champions and interesting draft picks.
We examine the status of the Chiefs' rookie minicamp for 2024 ahead of the season.
When was the Chiefs rookie minicamp?
The Chiefs' three-day rookie minicamp began on Saturday and ended on Monday. The franchise's fans got the opportunity to see their new players in action for the first time.
Chiefs rookies like Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia and Jared Wiley impressed in the camp and should have significant roles in the 2024 NFL season. Also, some undrafted free agents gave the franchise something to think about as we count down to preseason.
Which prospects were in attendance at Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp 2024?
Here's the final list of prospects invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp.
Chiefs UDFA signings 2024
Ahead of the upcoming season, the Kansas City Chiefs signed the following undrafted free agents:
- CB Derrick Miller Kent State
- CB Miles Battle Utah
- DB Christian Roland-Wallace USC
- DT Fabien Lovett Sr. Florida State
- LB Curtis Jacobs Penn State
- LB Luquay Washington Central Connecticut
- LB Swayze Bozeman Southern Miss
- OL Ethan Driskell Marshall
- OL McKade Mettauer Oklahoma
- OL Nick Torres Villanova
- OT Griffin McDowell Tennessee Chattanooga
- P Ryan Rehkow BYU
- RB Carson Steele UCLA
- RB Emani Bailey TCU
- TE Baylor Cupp Texas Tech
- WR Phillip Brooks Kansas State
- WR Reggie Brown James Madison
Chiefs Draft Picks 2024
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs draft picks in the recently concluded NFL Draft:
- Round 1: No. 28 (from the Buffalo Bills)- Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Round 2: No. 63 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
- Round 4: No. 131-Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
- Round 4: No, 133 (from the Buffalo Bills)--Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
- Round 5: No. 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)--Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
- Round 6: No. 211 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
- Round 7: No. 248 (from the Buffalo Bills) CJ Hanson, G, Holy Cross
Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!