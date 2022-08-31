Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts: Josh Gordon and Dustin Crum among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their final 53-man roster for the 2022-23 NFL season on Tuesday. There were some surprises on both sides of the fence. A few big names were left out along with some puzzling inclusions.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, the quarterback will not have the same faces around him as he did last year.

Head coach Andy Reid had to make some tough calls on Tuesday. One of them included cutting Josh Gordon from the team roster. The list of players who won't be part of the final 53-man Chiefs squad is mentioned below.

Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts

Chiefs cut Josh Gordon

Here are the players that were offloaded by the Chiefs on Tuesday:

QB Dustin Crum

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

WR Aaron Parker

LB Mike Rose

OL Vitaliy Gurman

S Devon Key

S Zayne Anderson

OL Mike Caliendo

WR Cornell Powell

LB Jack Cochrane

TE Jordan Franks

LB Azur Kamara

CB Dicaprio Bottle

DT Matt Dickerson

RB Jerrion Ealy

S Nazeeh Johnson

DE Kehinde Oginni

TE Matt Bushman

OL Roderick Johnso

WR Josh Gordon

DT Taylor Stallworth

DT Danny Shelton

WR Daurice Fountain

LB Elijah Lee

LB Jermaine Carter, Jr.

WR Corey Coleman

OL Austin Reiter

Kansas City Chiefs final 53-man roster

Here are the active players on the Kansas City Chiefs roster:

Patrick Mahomes (QB) Chad Henne (QB) Shane Buechele (QB) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB) Jerick McKinnon (RB) Isiah Pacheco (RB) Ronald Jones (RB) Michael Burton (FB) JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR) Mecole Hardman (WR) Skyy Moore (WR) Justin Watson (WR) Travis Kelce (TE) Jody Fortson (TE) Noah Gray (TE) Blake Bell (TE) Orlando Brown Jr (OL) Joe Thuney (OL) Creed Humphrey (OL) Trey Smith (OL) Andrew Wylie (OL) Geron Christian (OL) Nick Allegretti (OL) Prince Tega Wanogho (OL) Darian Kinnard (OL) Chris Jones (DT) Derrick Nnadi (DT) Tershawn Wharton (DT) Khalen Saunders (DT) Frank Clark (DE) George Karlaftis (DE) Carlos Dunlap (DE) Mike Danna (DE) Malik Herring (DE) Josh Kaindoh (DE) Nick Bolton (LB) Willie Gay Jr (LB) Darius Harris (LB) Leo Chenal (LB) L’Jarius Sneed (CB) Rashad Fenton (CB) Trent McDuffie (CB) Joshua Williams (CB) Jaylen Watson (CB) Chris Lammons (CB) Juan Thornhill (S) Justin Reid (S) Bryan Cook (S) Deon Bush (S) Harrison Butker (Specialist) Tommy Townsend (Specialist) James Wincheste (Specialist)

