Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified May 16, 2024 00:53 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first-ever team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Winning the Super Bowl again will not be easy for the Patrick Mahomes-led team as they start off their season with the rematches of the last two AFC Championship Games.

The 2024 NFL schedule is officially out, and here's how the fixtures look for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Chiefs kick off the campaign with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. As mentioned earlier, it will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and could be a litmus test for both teams' Super Bowl aspirations.

Here's the Chiefs' full schedule for the 2024 NFL season:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

1

September 5

Baltimore Ravens

8:20 PM ET

NBC

2

September 15

Cincinnati Bengals

4:25 PM ET

CBS

3

September 22

Atlanta Falcons

8:20 PM ET

NBC

4

September 29

Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 PM ET

CBS

5

October 7

New Orleans Saints

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

6

BYE




7

October 20

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 PM ET

FOX

8

October 27

Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 PM ET

CBS

9

November 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

10

November 10

Denver Broncos

1:00 PM ET

CBS

11

November 17

Buffalo Bills

4:25 PM ET

CBS

12

November 24

Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM ET

CBS

13

November 29

Las Vegas Raiders

3:00 PM ET

Prime Video

14

December 8

Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 PM ET

NBC

15

December 15

Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM ET

CBS

16

December 21

Houston Texans

1:00 PM ET

NBC

17

December 25

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM ET

Netflix

18

TBD

Denver Broncos

TBD

TBD

Kansas City Chiefs Home Schedule 2024

The Chiefs begin their title defense with back-to-back home games against the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

1

September 5

Baltimore Ravens

8:20 PM ET

NBC

2

September 15

Cincinnati Bengals

4:25 PM ET

CBS

5

October 7

New Orleans Saints

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

9

November 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

10

November 10

Denver Broncos

1:00 PM ET

CBS

13

November 29

Las Vegas Raiders

3:00 PM ET

Prime Video

14

December 8

Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 PM ET

NBC

16

December 21

Houston Texans

1:00 PM ET

NBC

Kansas City Chiefs Away Schedule 2024

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

3

September 22

Atlanta Falcons

8:20 PM ET

NBC

4

September 29

Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 PM ET

CBS

8

October 27

Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 PM ET

CBS

9

November 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 PM ET

ESPN

10

November 10

Denver Broncos

1:00 PM ET

CBS

11

November 17

Buffalo Bills

4:25 PM ET

CBS

15

December 15

Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM ET

CBS

17

December 25

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM ET

Netflix

18

TBD

Denver Broncos

TBD

TBD

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Season Outlook

Travis Kelce: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' front office did excellent work in the offseason and has addressed the positions of need on their roster. Not only did they sign Marquise Brown in free agency, but they also selected speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The reigning Super Bowl champions did trade away star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans, but they already have a deep secondary, which improved with the addition of safety Jaden Hicks via the draft.

The Chiefs are already prepared for a potential suspension for Rashee Rice, as they have surrounded Patrick Mahomes with great talent on offense. This year's Chiefs team is quite better than last year's, and it gives them a great shot at winning another Super Bowl.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी