Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first-ever team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Winning the Super Bowl again will not be easy for the Patrick Mahomes-led team as they start off their season with the rematches of the last two AFC Championship Games.
The 2024 NFL schedule is officially out, and here's how the fixtures look for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs kick off the campaign with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. As mentioned earlier, it will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and could be a litmus test for both teams' Super Bowl aspirations.
Here's the Chiefs' full schedule for the 2024 NFL season:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
Channel
1
September 5
Baltimore Ravens
8:20 PM ET
NBC
2
September 15
Cincinnati Bengals
4:25 PM ET
CBS
3
September 22
Atlanta Falcons
8:20 PM ET
NBC
4
September 29
Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 PM ET
CBS
5
October 7
New Orleans Saints
8:15 PM ET
ESPN
6
BYE
7
October 20
San Francisco 49ers
4:25 PM ET
FOX
8
October 27
Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 PM ET
CBS
9
November 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 PM ET
ESPN
10
November 10
Denver Broncos
1:00 PM ET
CBS
11
November 17
Buffalo Bills
4:25 PM ET
CBS
12
November 24
Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM ET
CBS
13
November 29
Las Vegas Raiders
3:00 PM ET
Prime Video
14
December 8
Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 PM ET
NBC
15
December 15
Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM ET
CBS
16
December 21
Houston Texans
1:00 PM ET
NBC
17
December 25
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM ET
Netflix
18
TBD
Denver Broncos
TBD
TBD
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Season Outlook
The Chiefs' front office did excellent work in the offseason and has addressed the positions of need on their roster. Not only did they sign Marquise Brown in free agency, but they also selected speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The reigning Super Bowl champions did trade away star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans, but they already have a deep secondary, which improved with the addition of safety Jaden Hicks via the draft.
The Chiefs are already prepared for a potential suspension for Rashee Rice, as they have surrounded Patrick Mahomes with great talent on offense. This year's Chiefs team is quite better than last year's, and it gives them a great shot at winning another Super Bowl.