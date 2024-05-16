Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first-ever team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Winning the Super Bowl again will not be easy for the Patrick Mahomes-led team as they start off their season with the rematches of the last two AFC Championship Games.

The 2024 NFL schedule is officially out, and here's how the fixtures look for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Chiefs kick off the campaign with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. As mentioned earlier, it will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and could be a litmus test for both teams' Super Bowl aspirations.

Here's the Chiefs' full schedule for the 2024 NFL season:

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 5 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET NBC 2 September 15 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET CBS 3 September 22 Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET NBC 4 September 29 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET CBS 5 October 7 New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET ESPN 6 BYE





7 October 20 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET FOX 8 October 27 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET CBS 9 November 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET ESPN 10 November 10 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM ET CBS 11 November 17 Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET CBS 12 November 24 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET CBS 13 November 29 Las Vegas Raiders 3:00 PM ET Prime Video 14 December 8 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET NBC 15 December 15 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET CBS 16 December 21 Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET NBC 17 December 25 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET Netflix 18 TBD Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs Home Schedule 2024

The Chiefs begin their title defense with back-to-back home games against the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 5 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET NBC 2 September 15 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET CBS 5 October 7 New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET ESPN 9 November 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET ESPN 10 November 10 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM ET CBS 13 November 29 Las Vegas Raiders 3:00 PM ET Prime Video 14 December 8 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET NBC 16 December 21 Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET NBC

Kansas City Chiefs Away Schedule 2024

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 3 September 22 Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET NBC 4 September 29 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET CBS 8 October 27 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET CBS 9 November 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET ESPN 10 November 10 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM ET CBS 11 November 17 Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET CBS 15 December 15 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET CBS 17 December 25 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET Netflix 18 TBD Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Season Outlook

Travis Kelce: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' front office did excellent work in the offseason and has addressed the positions of need on their roster. Not only did they sign Marquise Brown in free agency, but they also selected speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The reigning Super Bowl champions did trade away star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans, but they already have a deep secondary, which improved with the addition of safety Jaden Hicks via the draft.

The Chiefs are already prepared for a potential suspension for Rashee Rice, as they have surrounded Patrick Mahomes with great talent on offense. This year's Chiefs team is quite better than last year's, and it gives them a great shot at winning another Super Bowl.