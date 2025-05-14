Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 14, 2025 14:46 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs were close to clinching an unprecedented three-peat last season, but they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Heading into the 2025 season, the Chiefs will have their eyes set on another championship run after last year's disappointment.

The team has made some moves in free agency and the draft in the last couple of months to keep its roster strong. They will now look to get back to winning ways in 2025.

Here's how the Chiefs' schedule looks heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2025 and opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their season with a trip to Brazil, as visitors, against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 5. The game, which will take place a day after the Philadelphia Eagles' season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 5, will be the second NFL game of the season between the two AFC West rivals.

One of the most anticipated games for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL season will be their road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

WeekDateOpponent Time (ET)TV
1Sept. 5Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 p.m.YouTube
2Sept. 14Philadelphia Eagles4:25 p.m.Fox
3TBDTBDTBDTBD
4TBDTBDTBDTBD
5TBDTBDTBDTBD
6TBDTBDTBDTBD
7TBDTBDTBDTBD
8TBDTBDTBDTBD
9TBDTBDTBDTBD
10TBDTBDTBDTBD
11TBDTBDTBDTBD
12TBDTBDTBDTBD
13Nov. 27Dallas Cowboys4:30 p.m.CBS
14TBDTBDTBDTBD
15TBDTBDTBDTBD
16TBDTBDTBDTBD
17TBDTBDTBDTBD
18TBDTBDTBDTBD
The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light today.

Kansas City Chiefs home schedule 2025

In 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs will compete against 10 teams that qualified for last year's playoffs. However, they will host seven of these teams at home: the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs' 2025 home schedule is expected to be exciting for the team's season ticket holders.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
2Sept. 14Philadelphia Eagles4:25 p.m.Fox
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Kansas City Chiefs away schedule 2025

Patrick Mahomes and his teammates will encounter an easier series of away games compared to their home fixtures this year, although their road calendar has its difficulties as well.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills, who were one of just two teams to defeat them in the regular season last year, on the road in what is probably their toughest road matchup this year.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
1Sept. 5Los Angeles Chargers8:00 p.m.YouTube
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
13Nov. 27Dallas Cowboys4:30 p.m.CBS
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 season outlook

Even though the team did not add many newcomers this offseason, several veteran players who are returning for KC should improve the team's prospects of having a good season. This is especially true given that the Chiefs smartly retained some of their most important players.

With Hollywood Brown returning and Rashee Rice also expected to be back fit after a season-ending injury suffered last year, the Chiefs offense looks set to take a big step forward next season.

Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to a winning season in each of his 12 seasons as head coach. Since the Chiefs' roster is still relatively strong, it's not likely that the winning record run ends in 2025.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

