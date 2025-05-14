Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

The Kansas City Chiefs were close to clinching an unprecedented three-peat last season, but they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Heading into the 2025 season, the Chiefs will have their eyes set on another championship run after last year's disappointment.

The team has made some moves in free agency and the draft in the last couple of months to keep its roster strong. They will now look to get back to winning ways in 2025.

Here's how the Chiefs' schedule looks heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2025 and opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their season with a trip to Brazil, as visitors, against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 5. The game, which will take place a day after the Philadelphia Eagles' season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 5, will be the second NFL game of the season between the two AFC West rivals.

One of the most anticipated games for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL season will be their road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 5 Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 p.m. YouTube 2 Sept. 14 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 3 TBD TBD TBD TBD 4 TBD TBD TBD TBD 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD 6 TBD TBD TBD TBD 7 TBD TBD TBD TBD 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 9 TBD TBD TBD TBD 10 TBD TBD TBD TBD 11 TBD TBD TBD TBD 12 TBD TBD TBD TBD 13 Nov. 27 Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. CBS 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD 17 TBD TBD TBD TBD 18 TBD TBD TBD TBD

The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light today.

Kansas City Chiefs home schedule 2025

In 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs will compete against 10 teams that qualified for last year's playoffs. However, they will host seven of these teams at home: the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs' 2025 home schedule is expected to be exciting for the team's season ticket holders.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 2 Sept. 14 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs away schedule 2025

Patrick Mahomes and his teammates will encounter an easier series of away games compared to their home fixtures this year, although their road calendar has its difficulties as well.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills, who were one of just two teams to defeat them in the regular season last year, on the road in what is probably their toughest road matchup this year.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 Sept. 5 Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 p.m. YouTube TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 13 Nov. 27 Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. CBS TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 season outlook

Even though the team did not add many newcomers this offseason, several veteran players who are returning for KC should improve the team's prospects of having a good season. This is especially true given that the Chiefs smartly retained some of their most important players.

With Hollywood Brown returning and Rashee Rice also expected to be back fit after a season-ending injury suffered last year, the Chiefs offense looks set to take a big step forward next season.

Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to a winning season in each of his 12 seasons as head coach. Since the Chiefs' roster is still relatively strong, it's not likely that the winning record run ends in 2025.

