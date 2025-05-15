Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of becoming the first team ever to threepeat in the Super Bowl last year. They were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game, so they will be looking to bounce back from a disappoitning ending to their chase for history. Now that their 2025 NFL schedule has been fully released, here's how things could play out for them.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 5): at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 p.m.

Week 2 (September 14): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (September 21): at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Week 4 (September 28): vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 (October 6): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Week 6 (October 12): vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7 (October 19): vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8 (October 27): vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9 (November 2): at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 (November 16): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12 (November 23): vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13 (November 27): at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Week 14 (December 7): vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

Week 15 (December 14): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16 (December 21): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17 (December 25): vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m.

Week 18 (January 4): at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Prediction: 16-24

Week 2: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Prediction: 17-15

Week 3: Chiefs vs. Giants

Prediction: 16-21

Week 4: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Prediction: 23-19

Week 5: Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 26-24

Week 6: Chiefs vs. Lions

Prediction: 16-19

Week 7: Chiefs vs. Raiders

Prediction: 19-15

Week 8: Chiefs vs. Commanders

Prediction: 25-23

Week 9: Chiefs vs. Bills

Prediction: 19-17

Week 10 BYE

Week 11: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Prediction: 20-15

Week 12: Chiefs vs. Colts

Prediction: 39-31

Week 13: Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 23-19

Week 14: Chiefs vs. Texans

Prediction: 28-19

Week 15: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Prediction: 31-21

Week 16: Chiefs vs. Titans

Prediction: 18-16

Week 17: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Prediction: 23-16

Week 18: Chiefs vs. Raiders

Prediction: 19-17

Kansas City Chiefs' predicted 2025 regular-season record

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor 2025

According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor, the Kansas City Chiefs will finish the 2025 NFL season with a 14-3 record. They are predicted to get off to a disappointing 3-3 record to start the year, before winning their final 11 consecutive games.

This projection would result in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce earning the top seed in the AFC Playoffs once again. This has been familiar territory ever since the duo teamed up with head coach Andy Reid in what is becoming a true dynasty.

