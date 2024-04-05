Kansas City Chiefs Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Andy Reid

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 05, 2024 04:27 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, chasing the elusive three-peat in the 2024 NFL season. No team has achieved a three-peat in NFL history, so Andy Reid and Co. will fancy their chances.

Following impressive free agency, the Chiefs will look to ace the NFL Draft and fill a few holes on their roster. Ahead of the Draft, the Chiefs have scheduled several top-30 visits with potential 2024 draftees.

In this article, we identify the players and examine the Chiefs' Draft picks in the upcoming Draft. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Chiefs' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at Kansas City's scheduled Top 30 visits ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft:

  • Anthony Gould, Wide receiver, Oregon State
  • Christian Mahogany, Guard, Boston College
  • Khristian Boyd, Defensive tackle, Northern Iowa
  • Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive tackle, BYU
  • Marshawn Kneeland, Defensive end, Western Michigan
  • Travis Glover, Offensive tackle, Georgia State

The above prospects will visit the Chiefs facility and rub minds with Andy Reid and other important front-office members. These visits might determine whether the Chiefs draft them or take the alternative route.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft picks

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs picks ahead of the 2024 Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 32
  • Round 2, Pick 64
  • Round 3, Pick 95
  • Round 4, Pick 131
  • Round 5, Pick 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)
  • Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 227 (from the Tennessee Titans)

2024 NFL Draft first round

This is the current order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

