Kansas City Chiefs Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, chasing the elusive three-peat in the 2024 NFL season. No team has achieved a three-peat in NFL history, so Andy Reid and Co. will fancy their chances.

Following impressive free agency, the Chiefs will look to ace the NFL Draft and fill a few holes on their roster. Ahead of the Draft, the Chiefs have scheduled several top-30 visits with potential 2024 draftees.

In this article, we identify the players and examine the Chiefs' Draft picks in the upcoming Draft. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Chiefs' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at Kansas City's scheduled Top 30 visits ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft:

Anthony Gould, Wide receiver, Oregon State

Anthony Gould, Wide receiver, Oregon State

Christian Mahogany, Guard, Boston College

Khristian Boyd, Defensive tackle, Northern Iowa

Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive tackle, BYU

Marshawn Kneeland, Defensive end, Western Michigan

Travis Glover, Offensive tackle, Georgia State

The above prospects will visit the Chiefs facility and rub minds with Andy Reid and other important front-office members. These visits might determine whether the Chiefs draft them or take the alternative route.

Expand Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft picks

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs picks ahead of the 2024 Draft:

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 227 (from the Tennessee Titans)

2024 NFL Draft first round

This is the current order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs