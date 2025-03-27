Kansas City Chiefs Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Andy Reid & Co.

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most stacked rosters in professional football. The Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl LIX appearance, which saw them lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Hence, Andy Reid's team will look to load up their roster to reclaim their spot as Super Bowl champions. The next step in doing so will be to ace the 2025 NFL draft.

With the draft around the corner, the Chiefs are set to invite players for a "Top 30" visit. Here, we will look at the players set to visit the Chiefs in the lead-up to the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025:

Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Anthony Belton, Offensive Tackle, N.C. State Wolfpack

Bryce Cabeldue, Offensive Lineman, Kansas Jayhawks

Caleb Etienne, Offensive Tackle, BYU Cougars

Esa Pole, Offensive Lineman, Washington State Cougars

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State Beavers

Melvin Smith Jr., Cornerback, Southern Arkansas Muleriders

Mose Vavao, Offensive Lineman, Fresno State Bulldogs

Ad

The Chiefs need fresh offensive linemen who can protect superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They are inviting seven offensive line prospects. It remains to be seen which of the prospects will be selected in this year's draft.

These are the Chiefs' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 31 overall

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: Nos. 66 (from the Tennessee Titans), 95

Round 4: No. 133

Round 7: Nos. 226 (from the Carolina Panthers), 251 (Compensatory Pick), 257 (Compensatory Pick)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prospect to watch

Esa Pole, Offensive Lineman, Washington State Cougars

Esa Pole is a unique prospect. The Washington Cougars product did not play football in high school, but he carved out a decent collegiate football career with Chabot and Washington State.

According to Sports Illustrated, Pole allowed zero sacks and a mere nine total pressures in 498 pass-blocking snaps. He is projected to be a Day 3 pick in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.