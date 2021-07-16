Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the 2020 season. Patrick Mahomes was hoping to be the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady did back in 2004, but as fate would have it, it was Brady who shattered that dream and beat the Chiefs in February to win his seventh ring.

Now, the Chiefs must look forward to the 2021 season. Their training camp will be held at Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph, Missouri, and 14 of the 16 practices will be open to the public. After a year where they could barely see their franchise quarterback, Kansas City fans will be able to watch Mahomes on a regular basis again.

Kansas City Chiefs off-season news roundup leading up to training camp

The Chiefs didn't like what they saw in the Super Bowl. Mahomes ran for 497 yards in the Super Bowl trying to evade pressure, and this number kept punching Brett Veach's head for the whole month of February.

According to @NextGenStats, Patrick Mahomes ran a total of 497 yards before his passes/sacks in the #SuperBowl



That's the most pre-throw/pre-sack yards run by a QB in any game this season.



(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/E90SU5qtNA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

The message was pretty clear: the offensive line needs to improve. The Chiefs completely rebuilt the group, spending a lot of assets: Kansas City signed Joe Thuney in free agency to play guard, traded a first- and third-round pick to Baltimore for Orlando Brown, poached Kyle Long out of retirement and drafted Creed Humphrey.

However, if a team reaches the Super Bowl, it shouldn't be completely changed. The Chiefs kept that in mind and aren't much different than they were a year ago on defense.

Nick Bolton is the biggest addition on defense - the rookie is the most talented linebacker on the roster.

Another notable addition to the defense was Jarran Reed to play on the interior of the defensive line alongside Chris Jones. It's a scary trio if Frank Clark is added, but he's got some legal troubles of his own and there's uncertainty about his week 1 status.

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Training Camp predictions and who to watch

The main focus of training camp will be Mahomes after he had a small foot surgery after the Super Bowl. The new offensive line is just as important, but how Patrick is moving after the procedure is the main question for the Chiefs' fans.

There are also some interesting position battles to watch out for. With Sammy Watkins gone, who's going to be the number two receiver? Mecole Hardman is the front runner for the job, although his inconsistency throughout two years in the NFL may be a cause for concern. The number two tight end spot is also wide open.

The primary reason Mecole Hardman has failed in the past is opportunity. Sammy Watkins was soaking up targets opposite Tyreek, but was unable to produce with them.



Hardman averages over 10 YPT through 2 seasons. If he’s getting the work, there really isnt a reason to fade. — Anthony Amico (@amicsta) July 14, 2021

On defense, the biggest question sits on the defensive line. The pass rush is mediocre at best, even with Clark. So if he's out for camp - and maybe for a few weeks during the season as the NFL may suspend him - somebody has to step up and take his place. Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick, should ideally get that chance to respark his career with the Chiefs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy