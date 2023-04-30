Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2023 NFL Draft

While the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, they made many moves during the 2023 NFL draft. The Chiefs made six trades in seven rounds, ending with seven selections (one per round).

But after winning two Super Bowls in four seasons, the Chiefs are not yet done with improving their roster. They must replenish their depth chart after losing players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Orlando Brown Jr., Andrew Wylie, and Juan Thornhill in free agency.

Aside from using their picks to address roster concerns, they signed several undrafted free agents (UDFA), hoping to find diamonds in the rough.

Signing UDFAs can only occur after the seventh and final draft round is over. They become unrestricted free agents who can negotiate with any team interested in them. The UDFAs that the Chiefs signed have a chance to become a part of their 90-man training camp roster.

Some of the undrafted players on the current Chiefs roster are Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend. Jody Fortson and Turk Wharton did not hear their names called during their respective rookie drafts. Chiefs legends Brian Waters and Emmitt Thomas went undrafted as well.

Kansas City Chiefs' undrafted free agent signings (Updating)

Here is a complete list of every undrafted free agent signed by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2023 NFL draft:

Demarcus Elliott, DL, Indiana

Tyrick James, TE, Tulane

Blake Haynes, OL, Tarleton State

Martez Manuel, S, Missouri

Truman Jones, EDGE, Harvard

Anthony Witherstone, DB, Merrimack

Anderson Hardy, OL, Appalachian State

Isaiah Norman, S, Marshall

Anthony Cook, S, Texas

Cam Jones, LB, Indiana

Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa

Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State

Quinton Barrow, OL, Grand Valley State

Jerome Carvin, OL, Tennessee

Nikko Remigio, WR, Fresno State

Reese Taylor, CB, Purdue

Ty Scott, WR, Missouri State

Undrafted Free Agents invited to Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp

UDFAs can be invited to as many minicamps as possible. However, they must sign a contract if they decide to join the Kansas City Chiefs’ minicamp.

Alonzo Davis, CB, Northern Arizona

Connor Blumrick, TE, Virginia Tech

Jamal Hines, LB, Toledo

Aidan Borguet, RB/FB, Harvard

Arnold Crayton, DE, Missouri Western

Allen Smith, RB, Brown

Tyler Roberts, FB, Merrimack

Caleb Thomas, DT, UConn

Ekow Boye-Doe, CB, Kansas State

Zane Pope, WR, Fresno State

Jake Gerardi, P, Southern Utah

Sean Coyne, WR, New Hampshire

Jeremy Cooper, OL, Cincinnati

James Letcher Jr., WR, Washburn

Jamal Turner, TE, Toledo

Siriman Harrison Bagayogo, CB, University of Guelph

Josh Mote, OT, Louisiana Tech

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 31, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Round 2, Pick 55 – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Round 3, Pick 92 – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Round 4, Pick 119 – Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech

Round 5, Pick 166 – B.J. Thompson, LB, Stephen F. Austin

Round 6, Pick 194 – Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

Round 7, Pick 250 – Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

