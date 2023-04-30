Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2023 NFL Draft

While the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, they made many moves during the 2023 NFL draft. The Chiefs made six trades in seven rounds, ending with seven selections (one per round).
But after winning two Super Bowls in four seasons, the Chiefs are not yet done with improving their roster. They must replenish their depth chart after losing players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Orlando Brown Jr., Andrew Wylie, and Juan Thornhill in free agency.
Aside from using their picks to address roster concerns, they signed several undrafted free agents (UDFA), hoping to find diamonds in the rough.
Signing UDFAs can only occur after the seventh and final draft round is over. They become unrestricted free agents who can negotiate with any team interested in them. The UDFAs that the Chiefs signed have a chance to become a part of their 90-man training camp roster.
Some of the undrafted players on the current Chiefs roster are Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend. Jody Fortson and Turk Wharton did not hear their names called during their respective rookie drafts. Chiefs legends Brian Waters and Emmitt Thomas went undrafted as well.
Kansas City Chiefs' undrafted free agent signings (Updating)
Here is a complete list of every undrafted free agent signed by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2023 NFL draft:
- Demarcus Elliott, DL, Indiana
- Tyrick James, TE, Tulane
- Blake Haynes, OL, Tarleton State
- Martez Manuel, S, Missouri
- Truman Jones, EDGE, Harvard
- Anthony Witherstone, DB, Merrimack
- Anderson Hardy, OL, Appalachian State
- Isaiah Norman, S, Marshall
- Anthony Cook, S, Texas
- Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
- Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa
- Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State
- Quinton Barrow, OL, Grand Valley State
- Jerome Carvin, OL, Tennessee
- Nikko Remigio, WR, Fresno State
- Reese Taylor, CB, Purdue
- Ty Scott, WR, Missouri State
Undrafted Free Agents invited to Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp
UDFAs can be invited to as many minicamps as possible. However, they must sign a contract if they decide to join the Kansas City Chiefs’ minicamp.
- Alonzo Davis, CB, Northern Arizona
- Connor Blumrick, TE, Virginia Tech
- Jamal Hines, LB, Toledo
- Aidan Borguet, RB/FB, Harvard
- Arnold Crayton, DE, Missouri Western
- Allen Smith, RB, Brown
- Tyler Roberts, FB, Merrimack
- Caleb Thomas, DT, UConn
- Ekow Boye-Doe, CB, Kansas State
- Zane Pope, WR, Fresno State
- Jake Gerardi, P, Southern Utah
- Sean Coyne, WR, New Hampshire
- Jeremy Cooper, OL, Cincinnati
- James Letcher Jr., WR, Washburn
- Jamal Turner, TE, Toledo
- Siriman Harrison Bagayogo, CB, University of Guelph
- Josh Mote, OT, Louisiana Tech
Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 31, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
- Round 2, Pick 55 – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
- Round 3, Pick 92 – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick 119 – Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, Pick 166 – B.J. Thompson, LB, Stephen F. Austin
- Round 6, Pick 194 – Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas
- Round 7, Pick 250 – Nic Jones, CB, Ball State
