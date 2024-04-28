Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful 2024 NFL Draft, and they did a splendid job plugging the few holes in their roster. The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions are going for a three-peat in 2024, and they'll need a stellar roster if they desire to actualize that goal.
This article will track the Chiefs' undrafted free agent signings and showcase the franchise's picks in the just-concluded NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 undrafted free agents signings
Here's a look at the confirmed undrafted free agents joining the Kansas City Chiefs:
- Quarterback: Spencer Sanders, Ole Miss (Invited to Minicamp)
- Running back: Carson Steele, UCLA
- Running back: Emani Bailey, TCU
- Running back: Trey Potts, Penn State (Invited to Minicamp)
- Wide receiver: Jaaron Hayek, Villanova (Invited to Minicamp)
- Wide receivers: Reggie Brown, James Madison
- Wide receiver: Jarrett Garner, East Carolina
- Tight end: Baylor, Cupp, and Texas Tech
- Offensive lineman: Ethan Driskell, Marshall
- Offensive lineman: Jalen Cunningham, Arkansas State
- Offensive lineman: Nick Torres, Villanova
- EDGE, Deshawn McCarthy, East Stroudsburg (Invited to Minicamp)
- EDGE: Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
- Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett, Florida State
- Linebacker: Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern (Invited to Minicamp)
- Linebacker: Bryce Houston, Ohio (Invited to Minicamp)
- Linebacker: Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
- Linebacker: Swayze Bozeman, Southern Miss
- Cornerback: Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
- Cornerback: Miles Battle, Utah
- Safety: Sam Lockett, Washington State (Invited to Minicamp)
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap
Here's a recap of the Chiefs' picks in this year's Draft:
- Round 1: No. 28 (from the Buffalo Bills): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Round 2: No. 63 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
- Round 4: No. 131-Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
- Round 4: No. 133 (from the Buffalo Bills)--Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
- Round 5: No. 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)--Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
- Round 6: No. 211 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
- Round 7: No. 248 (from the Buffalo Bills) C J Hanson, G. Holy Cross
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs front office were intentional with this year's Draft. They sorted out a few roster issues and acquired replacement-level players in several positions.
The undrafted free agents signed should help provide competition for the rookies, with many roster spots up for grabs. The Chiefs enter 2024 as the team to beat, and the latest draft has made them even more fearsome.