  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 28, 2025 14:40 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs had a forgettable end to the 2024/25 season. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Andy Reid-coached side in Super Bowl LIX. Thus ending their quest to become the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.

Ad

The Chiefs have since drafted an offensive lineman, a defensive tackle, a defensive end, a cornerback, a wide receiver, a linebacker, and a running back. Reid's side means business as they enter the 2025 season.

After Day 3 of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made a bunch of undrafted free agent signings. These UDFA moves are geared toward filling out the roster ahead of a pivotal season for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Chiefs UDFA signings so far:

  • Brandon George, Linebacker, Pittsburgh
  • Coziah Izzard, Defensive Tackle, Penn State
  • Dalton Cooper, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma State
  • Dante Wright, Wide Receiver, Temple
  • Eddie Czaplicki, Punter, Southern California
  • Elijah Young, Running Back, Missouri
  • Elijhah Badger, Wide Receiver, Florida
  • Esa Pole, Offensive Lineman, Washington State
  • Glendon Miller, Defensive Back, Maryland
  • Jacobe Covington, Cornerback, Southern California
  • Jake Briningstool, Tight End, Clemson
  • Kevin Knowles II, Cornerback, Florida State
  • Mac Dalena, Wide Receiver, Fresno State
  • Melvin Smith Jr., Defensive Back, Southern Arkansas
  • Tre Watson, Tight End, Texas A&M
  • Will Brooks, Safety, Tennessee
Ad

Notable undrafted free agent signings are Clemson Tigers product Jake Briningstool, Florida Gators wideout Elijhah Badger, and USC punter Eddie Czaplicki.

Jake Briningstool is one of the Tigers' greatest tight ends of all time. Briningstool ranks first among tight ends in catches (127), second in receiving yards with 1,380, and second in receiving TDs with 17.

Elijhah Badger led the Florida Gators in receiving yards in 2024, while Czaplicki won the 2024 Ray Guy award as the country's best punter.

Ad
Ad

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft: A recap

The Kansas City Chiefs made seven selections in this year's draft. They attempted to fill as many roster needs as possible via the process.

These are the picks:

  • Round 1, No. 31: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
  • Round 2, No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee
  • Round 3, No. 66 (via Tennessee): Ashton Gillotte, Defensive End, Louisville
  • Round 3, No. 85: Nohl Williams, Cornerback, Cal
  • Round 4, No. 133: Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State
  • Round 5, No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa Linebacker, Oregon
  • Round 7, No. 228: Brashard Smith, Running Back, SMU
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications