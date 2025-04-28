Kansas City Chiefs Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs had a forgettable end to the 2024/25 season. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Andy Reid-coached side in Super Bowl LIX. Thus ending their quest to become the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.
The Chiefs have since drafted an offensive lineman, a defensive tackle, a defensive end, a cornerback, a wide receiver, a linebacker, and a running back. Reid's side means business as they enter the 2025 season.
After Day 3 of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made a bunch of undrafted free agent signings. These UDFA moves are geared toward filling out the roster ahead of a pivotal season for Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 undrafted free agents tracker
This is a list of Chiefs UDFA signings so far:
- Brandon George, Linebacker, Pittsburgh
- Coziah Izzard, Defensive Tackle, Penn State
- Dalton Cooper, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma State
- Dante Wright, Wide Receiver, Temple
- Eddie Czaplicki, Punter, Southern California
- Elijah Young, Running Back, Missouri
- Elijhah Badger, Wide Receiver, Florida
- Esa Pole, Offensive Lineman, Washington State
- Glendon Miller, Defensive Back, Maryland
- Jacobe Covington, Cornerback, Southern California
- Jake Briningstool, Tight End, Clemson
- Kevin Knowles II, Cornerback, Florida State
- Mac Dalena, Wide Receiver, Fresno State
- Melvin Smith Jr., Defensive Back, Southern Arkansas
- Tre Watson, Tight End, Texas A&M
- Will Brooks, Safety, Tennessee
Notable undrafted free agent signings are Clemson Tigers product Jake Briningstool, Florida Gators wideout Elijhah Badger, and USC punter Eddie Czaplicki.
Jake Briningstool is one of the Tigers' greatest tight ends of all time. Briningstool ranks first among tight ends in catches (127), second in receiving yards with 1,380, and second in receiving TDs with 17.
Elijhah Badger led the Florida Gators in receiving yards in 2024, while Czaplicki won the 2024 Ray Guy award as the country's best punter.
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft: A recap
The Kansas City Chiefs made seven selections in this year's draft. They attempted to fill as many roster needs as possible via the process.
These are the picks:
- Round 1, No. 31: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
- Round 2, No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee
- Round 3, No. 66 (via Tennessee): Ashton Gillotte, Defensive End, Louisville
- Round 3, No. 85: Nohl Williams, Cornerback, Cal
- Round 4, No. 133: Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State
- Round 5, No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa Linebacker, Oregon
- Round 7, No. 228: Brashard Smith, Running Back, SMU
