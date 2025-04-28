Kansas City Chiefs Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs had a forgettable end to the 2024/25 season. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Andy Reid-coached side in Super Bowl LIX. Thus ending their quest to become the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.

The Chiefs have since drafted an offensive lineman, a defensive tackle, a defensive end, a cornerback, a wide receiver, a linebacker, and a running back. Reid's side means business as they enter the 2025 season.

After Day 3 of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made a bunch of undrafted free agent signings. These UDFA moves are geared toward filling out the roster ahead of a pivotal season for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Chiefs UDFA signings so far:

Brandon George, Linebacker, Pittsburgh

Coziah Izzard, Defensive Tackle, Penn State

Dalton Cooper, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma State

Dante Wright, Wide Receiver, Temple

Eddie Czaplicki, Punter, Southern California

Elijah Young, Running Back, Missouri

Elijhah Badger, Wide Receiver, Florida

Esa Pole, Offensive Lineman, Washington State

Glendon Miller, Defensive Back, Maryland

Jacobe Covington, Cornerback, Southern California

Jake Briningstool, Tight End, Clemson

Kevin Knowles II, Cornerback, Florida State

Mac Dalena, Wide Receiver, Fresno State

Melvin Smith Jr., Defensive Back, Southern Arkansas

Tre Watson, Tight End, Texas A&M

Will Brooks, Safety, Tennessee

Notable undrafted free agent signings are Clemson Tigers product Jake Briningstool, Florida Gators wideout Elijhah Badger, and USC punter Eddie Czaplicki.

Jake Briningstool is one of the Tigers' greatest tight ends of all time. Briningstool ranks first among tight ends in catches (127), second in receiving yards with 1,380, and second in receiving TDs with 17.

Elijhah Badger led the Florida Gators in receiving yards in 2024, while Czaplicki won the 2024 Ray Guy award as the country's best punter.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft: A recap

The Kansas City Chiefs made seven selections in this year's draft. They attempted to fill as many roster needs as possible via the process.

These are the picks:

Round 1, No. 31: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

Round 2, No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee

Round 3, No. 66 (via Tennessee): Ashton Gillotte, Defensive End, Louisville

Round 3, No. 85: Nohl Williams, Cornerback, Cal

Round 4, No. 133: Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State

Round 5, No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa Linebacker, Oregon

Round 7, No. 228: Brashard Smith, Running Back, SMU

