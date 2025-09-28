  • home icon
  Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 22:06 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson (Credits: GETTY)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson (Credits: GETTY)

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens was one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The 2023 AFC championship game rematch featured two of the best quarterbacks in the league locking horns to try to give their respective teams their second win of the campaign.

Patrick Mahomes had Xavier Worthy back on the field after the second-year wide receiver missed three straight games due to a shoulder injury. On the other end, Lamar Jackson was eager to prove that he can beat elite opponents after losses to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens box score

Teams1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinal Score
Kansas City Chiefs317
Baltimore Ravens7 3
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens player stats

Chiefs players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Patrick Mahomes166152520530
Rushing and passing

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Xavier Worthy13503500
Kareem Hunt51001130
Isiah Pacheco250181
Brashard Smith1303270
Travis Kelce---4410
Marquise Brown---2230
JuJu Smith-Schuster---141
Defense

PlayerTacklesSacksInterceptions
Drue Tranquill500
Nick Bolton400
Bryan Cook200
Chamarri Conner200
Chris Roland-Wallace200
Trent McDuffie200
Jaden Hicks2100
Nohl Williams100
Robert Tonyan100
Jack Cochrane100
Jerry Tillery110
George Karlaftis100
Leo Chenal101
Cooper McDonald100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Harrison Butker2/38
Ravens players' stats

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Lamar Jackson1081218114150
Rushing and passing

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Derrick Henry43102160
Justice Hill1403281
Zay Flowers---2380
Mark Andrews---5260
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Marlon Humphrey500
Odafe Oweh300
Trent Simpson300
Kyle Hamilton300
Teddye Buchanan300
Roquan Smith200
Tavius Robinson210
John Jenkins200
Chidobe Awuzie200
Mike Green200
Malaki Starks200
Brent Urban100
Mark Andrews100
Jake Hummel100
Aeneas Peebles100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Tyler Loop1/14
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game recap

Jackson and the Ravens got to work early in the game, finding the end zone in the first drive. Jackson connected with Justice Hill for an 11-yard touchdown to complete a nine-play, 70-yard drive to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs responded on the very next drive, after Harrison Butker completed a 38-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

Butker scored again with a 23-yard field goal to make it a 1-point game in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs the first lead of the game with a 4-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Butker extended the lead to 13-7.

Mahomes found Isiah Pacheco for an 8-yard touchdown to extend the Chiefs' lead to 20-7 at 1:41 in the second quarter.

After a missed field goal by Butker, the Ravens scored the final three points of the first half with a 43-yard kick from Tyler Loop.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
