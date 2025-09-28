Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens was one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The 2023 AFC championship game rematch featured two of the best quarterbacks in the league locking horns to try to give their respective teams their second win of the campaign.

Patrick Mahomes had Xavier Worthy back on the field after the second-year wide receiver missed three straight games due to a shoulder injury. On the other end, Lamar Jackson was eager to prove that he can beat elite opponents after losses to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens box score

Teams 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final Score Kansas City Chiefs 3 17 Baltimore Ravens 7 3

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens player stats

Chiefs players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Patrick Mahomes 166 15 25 2 0 5 3 0

Rushing and passing

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Xavier Worthy 1 35 0 3 50 0 Kareem Hunt 5 10 0 1 13 0 Isiah Pacheco 2 5 0 1 8 1 Brashard Smith 1 3 0 3 27 0 Travis Kelce - - - 4 41 0 Marquise Brown - - - 2 23 0 JuJu Smith-Schuster - - - 1 4 1

Defense

Player Tackles Sacks Interceptions Drue Tranquill 5 0 0 Nick Bolton 4 0 0 Bryan Cook 2 0 0 Chamarri Conner 2 0 0 Chris Roland-Wallace 2 0 0 Trent McDuffie 2 0 0 Jaden Hicks 21 0 0 Nohl Williams 1 0 0 Robert Tonyan 1 0 0 Jack Cochrane 1 0 0 Jerry Tillery 1 1 0 George Karlaftis 1 0 0 Leo Chenal 1 0 1 Cooper McDonald 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Harrison Butker 2/3 8

Ravens players' stats

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Lamar Jackson 108 12 18 1 1 41 5 0

Rushing and passing

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Derrick Henry 4 31 0 2 16 0 Justice Hill 1 4 0 3 28 1 Zay Flowers - - - 2 38 0 Mark Andrews - - - 5 26 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Marlon Humphrey 5 0 0 Odafe Oweh 3 0 0 Trent Simpson 3 0 0 Kyle Hamilton 3 0 0 Teddye Buchanan 3 0 0 Roquan Smith 2 0 0 Tavius Robinson 2 1 0 John Jenkins 2 0 0 Chidobe Awuzie 2 0 0 Mike Green 2 0 0 Malaki Starks 2 0 0 Brent Urban 1 0 0 Mark Andrews 1 0 0 Jake Hummel 1 0 0 Aeneas Peebles 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Tyler Loop 1/1 4

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game recap

Jackson and the Ravens got to work early in the game, finding the end zone in the first drive. Jackson connected with Justice Hill for an 11-yard touchdown to complete a nine-play, 70-yard drive to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs responded on the very next drive, after Harrison Butker completed a 38-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

Butker scored again with a 23-yard field goal to make it a 1-point game in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs the first lead of the game with a 4-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Butker extended the lead to 13-7.

Mahomes found Isiah Pacheco for an 8-yard touchdown to extend the Chiefs' lead to 20-7 at 1:41 in the second quarter.

After a missed field goal by Butker, the Ravens scored the final three points of the first half with a 43-yard kick from Tyler Loop.

