The Baltimore Ravens will be hosting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chiefs are coming off a close win against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 23-20 in an overtime game, and remaining 2-0. The Ravens are hot right now as well, coming off a 33-16 win against the Houston Texans.

The last time these two teams met in 2019, the Chiefs came out on top in that game, beating the Ravens 33-28 at Arrowhead Stadium. With two star-studded quarterbacks with major support alongside them on the offense, it will be a game to not miss watching on your screens.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Head to Head

The Ravens and Chiefs have faced each other just 10 times, with the first game taking place in 1999. The Chiefs lead this series with a 6-4 overall record. The last time the Ravens went head-on with the Chiefs at home was back in 2015, in which the Ravens lost 34-14.

Kansas City Chiefs form guide in the league: W W

Baltimore Ravens form guide in the league: W W

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Friday’s Injury Report for Week 3: pic.twitter.com/Kpgd02o4af — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2020

The big name players on the injury report is Chiefs' receiver Sammy Watkins, who did not practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday. Chief's running back Darrel Williams was limited on Thursday but practiced in full on Friday. Consider Watkins as questionable for Monday's game, though it would not be a surprise if he does not play due to his concussion/neck injury. Williams should be ready to go for Monday's game.

Sammy Watkins and Charvarius Ward were limited in practice today.https://t.co/nPr9DqbxSt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 25, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Predicted Starters

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams (D)

WR: Sammy Watkins (D), Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson

TE: Travis Kelce

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Mark Ingram II

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV

TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Predictions

With both teams having almost 100% of their team healthy and ready for Monday, it will be a night of both good offense and defense. Mahomes and Jackson continue to showcase why they are the future of their teams respectively.

Both defenses will have a major duty of taking care of the offense, but the Chiefs will have much more work cut out for them. as they are currently ranked 28th in total yards per game. Containing Jackson will be the key to taking down the Ravens.

On the other hand, Jackson can take advantage of the Chiefs' secondary. It will be interesting to see what sort of game plan head coach John Harbaugh will have, as the last time these teams met the Ravens had a run-heavy scheme.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens to win a tense affair against the Kansas City Chiefs

