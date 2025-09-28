Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR Xavier Worthy WR Hollywood Brown WR Tyquan Thornton TE Travis Kelce LT Josh Simmons LG Wanya Morris C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:

Position Starter EDGE / Defensive End George Karlaftis Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Defensive Tackle Derrick Nnadi EDGE / Defensive End Mike Danna LB Drue Tranquill LB Nick Bolton LB Leo Chenal CB Trent McDuffie CB Jaylen Watson CB / Nickel Kristian Fulton Safety (Strong) Jaden Hicks Safety (Free) Bryan Cook

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:

Position Starter PK (Place Kicker) Harrison Butker P (Punter) Matt Araiza H (Holder) Matt Araiza PR (Punt Returner) Nikko Remigio KR (Kick Returner) Nikko Remigio LS (Long Snapper) James Winchester

Ad

Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter Quarterback Lamar Jackson Running Back Derrick Henry Wide Receiver (X) Zay Flowers Wide Receiver (Z) Rashod Bateman Wide Receiver (Slot) DeAndre Hopkins Tight End Mark Andrews Tight End Isaiah Likely Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Left Guard Andrew Vorhees Center Tyler Linderbaum Right Guard Daniel Faalele Right Tackle Roger Rosengarten

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Aeneas Peebles NT Travis Jones RDE Brent Urban WLB Odafe Oweh LILB Roquan Smith RILB Teddye Buchanan SLB Kyle Van Noy LCB Nate Wiggins SS Kyle Hamilton FS Malaki Starks RCB Chidobe Awuzie NB Jaire Alexander

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter PK Tyler Loop P Jordan Stout H Jordan Stout PR LaJohntay Wester KR Rasheen Ali LS Nick Moore

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew – – RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Brashard Smith Elijah Mitchell WR Xavier Worthy JuJu Smith-Schuster Nikko Remigio – WR Hollywood Brown Jalen Royals Rashee Rice (SUSP) – WR Tyquan Thornton Jason Brownlee – – TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons Wanya Morris – – LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo – – C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad – – RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell (O) – – RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring Janarius Robinson (IR) LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery – – RDT Omarr Norman-Lott Derrick Nnadi Brodric Martin – RDE Mike Danna (D) Ashton Gillotte (Q) Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR) – WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa – – MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George (IR) – SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald – – LCB Trent McDuffie Nohl Williams Nazeeh Johnson (IR) Eric Scott Jr. (IR) SS Jaden Hicks Deon Bush (IR) – – FS Bryan Cook Kevin Knowles – – RCB Jaylen Watson Kristian Fulton (Q) Joshua Williams – NB Chamarri Conner – – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Harrison Butker – – – P Matt Araiza – – – H Matt Araiza – – – PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith – – KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith – – LS James Winchester – – –

Ad

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Lamar Jackson Cooper Rush - - RB Derrick Henry Justice Hill Rasheen Ali Keaton Mitchell WR Zay Flowers Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade IR - WR Rashod Bateman Devontez Walker - - WR DeAndre Hopkins LaJohntay Wester - - TE Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely Q Charlie Kolar Zaire Mitchell-Paden FB Patrick Ricard O - - - LT Ronnie Stanley Q Joseph Noteboom - - LG Andrew Vorhees Ben Cleveland - - C Tyler Linderbaum Corey Bullock - - RG Daniel Faalele Emery Jones Jr. O - - RT Roger Rosengarten Carson Vinson - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Aeneas Peebles Nnamdi Madubuike IR - - NT Travis Jones Q John Jenkins Josh Tupou - RDE Brent Urban Chris Okoye Broderick Washington Jr. IR - WLB Odafe Oweh Tavius Robinson David Ojabo - LILB Roquan Smith Jay Higgins IV - - RILB Teddye Buchanan Trenton Simpson Jake Hummel - SLB Kyle Van Noy Q Mike Green Adisa Isaac IR - LCB Nate Wiggins Keyon Martin - - SS Kyle Hamilton Sanoussi Kane Ar'Darius Washington O - FS Malaki Starks Reuben Lowery III - - RCB Chidobe Awuzie Jaire Alexander T.J. Tampa Bilhal Kone IR NB Marlon Humphrey Robert Longerbeam IR - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Tyler Loop - - - P Jordan Stout - - - H Jordan Stout - - - PR LaJohntay Wester Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade IR - KR Rasheen Ali Justice Hill Keaton Mitchell - LS Nick Moore - - -

Ad

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 4 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Ravens game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubu

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.