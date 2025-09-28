  • home icon
  Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:57 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WRXavier Worthy
WRHollywood Brown
WRTyquan Thornton
TETravis Kelce
LTJosh Simmons
LGWanya Morris
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
EDGE / Defensive EndGeorge Karlaftis
Defensive TackleChris Jones
Defensive TackleDerrick Nnadi
EDGE / Defensive EndMike Danna
LB Drue Tranquill
LB Nick Bolton
LB Leo Chenal
CBTrent McDuffie
CBJaylen Watson
CB / NickelKristian Fulton
Safety (Strong)Jaden Hicks
Safety (Free)Bryan Cook
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
PK (Place Kicker)Harrison Butker
P (Punter)Matt Araiza
H (Holder)Matt Araiza
PR (Punt Returner)Nikko Remigio
KR (Kick Returner)Nikko Remigio
LS (Long Snapper)James Winchester
Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QuarterbackLamar Jackson
Running BackDerrick Henry
Wide Receiver (X)Zay Flowers
Wide Receiver (Z)Rashod Bateman
Wide Receiver (Slot)DeAndre Hopkins
Tight EndMark Andrews
Tight EndIsaiah Likely
Left TackleRonnie Stanley
Left GuardAndrew Vorhees
CenterTyler Linderbaum
Right GuardDaniel Faalele
Right TackleRoger Rosengarten
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDEAeneas Peebles
NTTravis Jones
RDEBrent Urban
WLBOdafe Oweh
LILBRoquan Smith
RILBTeddye Buchanan
SLBKyle Van Noy
LCBNate Wiggins
SSKyle Hamilton
FSMalaki Starks
RCBChidobe Awuzie
NBJaire Alexander
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
PKTyler Loop
PJordan Stout
HJordan Stout
PRLaJohntay Wester
KRRasheen Ali
LSNick Moore
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntBrashard SmithElijah Mitchell
WRXavier WorthyJuJu Smith-SchusterNikko Remigio
WRHollywood BrownJalen RoyalsRashee Rice (SUSP)
WRTyquan ThorntonJason Brownlee
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh SimmonsWanya Morris
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell (O)
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringJanarius Robinson (IR)
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery
RDTOmarr Norman-LottDerrick NnadiBrodric Martin
RDEMike Danna (D)Ashton Gillotte (Q)Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George (IR)
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald
LCBTrent McDuffieNohl WilliamsNazeeh Johnson (IR)Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SSJaden HicksDeon Bush (IR)
FSBryan CookKevin Knowles
RCBJaylen WatsonKristian Fulton (Q)Joshua Williams
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith
LSJames Winchester
Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBLamar JacksonCooper Rush--
RBDerrick HenryJustice HillRasheen AliKeaton Mitchell
WRZay FlowersTylan WallaceDayton Wade IR-
WRRashod BatemanDevontez Walker--
WRDeAndre HopkinsLaJohntay Wester--
TEMark AndrewsIsaiah Likely QCharlie KolarZaire Mitchell-Paden
FBPatrick Ricard O---
LTRonnie Stanley QJoseph Noteboom--
LGAndrew VorheesBen Cleveland--
CTyler LinderbaumCorey Bullock--
RGDaniel FaaleleEmery Jones Jr. O--
RTRoger RosengartenCarson Vinson--
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEAeneas PeeblesNnamdi Madubuike IR--
NTTravis Jones QJohn JenkinsJosh Tupou-
RDEBrent UrbanChris OkoyeBroderick Washington Jr. IR-
WLBOdafe OwehTavius RobinsonDavid Ojabo-
LILBRoquan SmithJay Higgins IV--
RILBTeddye BuchananTrenton SimpsonJake Hummel-
SLBKyle Van Noy QMike GreenAdisa Isaac IR-
LCBNate WigginsKeyon Martin--
SSKyle HamiltonSanoussi KaneAr'Darius Washington O-
FSMalaki StarksReuben Lowery III--
RCBChidobe AwuzieJaire AlexanderT.J. TampaBilhal Kone IR
NBMarlon HumphreyRobert Longerbeam IR--
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKTyler Loop---
PJordan Stout---
HJordan Stout---
PRLaJohntay WesterTylan WallaceDayton Wade IR-
KRRasheen AliJustice HillKeaton Mitchell-
LSNick Moore---
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 4 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Ravens game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubu
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
