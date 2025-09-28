Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:
Position
Starter
QB
Patrick Mahomes
RB
Isiah Pacheco
WR
Xavier Worthy
WR
Hollywood Brown
WR
Tyquan Thornton
TE
Travis Kelce
LT
Josh Simmons
LG
Wanya Morris
C
Creed Humphrey
RG
Trey Smith
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:
Position
Starter
EDGE / Defensive End
George Karlaftis
Defensive Tackle
Chris Jones
Defensive Tackle
Derrick Nnadi
EDGE / Defensive End
Mike Danna
LB
Drue Tranquill
LB
Nick Bolton
LB
Leo Chenal
CB
Trent McDuffie
CB
Jaylen Watson
CB / Nickel
Kristian Fulton
Safety (Strong)
Jaden Hicks
Safety (Free)
Bryan Cook
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:
Position
Starter
PK (Place Kicker)
Harrison Butker
P (Punter)
Matt Araiza
H (Holder)
Matt Araiza
PR (Punt Returner)
Nikko Remigio
KR (Kick Returner)
Nikko Remigio
LS (Long Snapper)
James Winchester
Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson
Running Back
Derrick Henry
Wide Receiver (X)
Zay Flowers
Wide Receiver (Z)
Rashod Bateman
Wide Receiver (Slot)
DeAndre Hopkins
Tight End
Mark Andrews
Tight End
Isaiah Likely
Left Tackle
Ronnie Stanley
Left Guard
Andrew Vorhees
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Right Guard
Daniel Faalele
Right Tackle
Roger Rosengarten
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
LDE
Aeneas Peebles
NT
Travis Jones
RDE
Brent Urban
WLB
Odafe Oweh
LILB
Roquan Smith
RILB
Teddye Buchanan
SLB
Kyle Van Noy
LCB
Nate Wiggins
SS
Kyle Hamilton
FS
Malaki Starks
RCB
Chidobe Awuzie
NB
Jaire Alexander
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
PK
Tyler Loop
P
Jordan Stout
H
Jordan Stout
PR
LaJohntay Wester
KR
Rasheen Ali
LS
Nick Moore
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
–
–
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Brashard Smith
Elijah Mitchell
WR
Xavier Worthy
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Nikko Remigio
–
WR
Hollywood Brown
Jalen Royals
Rashee Rice (SUSP)
–
WR
Tyquan Thornton
Jason Brownlee
–
–
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
LT
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
–
–
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
–
–
C
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
–
–
RG
Trey Smith
Ethan Driskell (O)
–
–
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
–
–
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Malik Herring
Janarius Robinson (IR)
LDT
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
–
–
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott
Derrick Nnadi
Brodric Martin
–
RDE
Mike Danna (D)
Ashton Gillotte (Q)
Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)
–
WLB
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
–
–
MLB
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Brandon George (IR)
–
SLB
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
–
–
LCB
Trent McDuffie
Nohl Williams
Nazeeh Johnson (IR)
Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SS
Jaden Hicks
Deon Bush (IR)
–
–
FS
Bryan Cook
Kevin Knowles
–
–
RCB
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton (Q)
Joshua Williams
–
NB
Chamarri Conner
–
–
–
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Harrison Butker
–
–
–
P
Matt Araiza
–
–
–
H
Matt Araiza
–
–
–
PR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
–
–
KR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
–
–
LS
James Winchester
–
–
–
Baltimore Ravens depth chart
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Lamar Jackson
Cooper Rush
-
-
RB
Derrick Henry
Justice Hill
Rasheen Ali
Keaton Mitchell
WR
Zay Flowers
Tylan Wallace
Dayton Wade IR
-
WR
Rashod Bateman
Devontez Walker
-
-
WR
DeAndre Hopkins
LaJohntay Wester
-
-
TE
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely Q
Charlie Kolar
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
FB
Patrick Ricard O
-
-
-
LT
Ronnie Stanley Q
Joseph Noteboom
-
-
LG
Andrew Vorhees
Ben Cleveland
-
-
C
Tyler Linderbaum
Corey Bullock
-
-
RG
Daniel Faalele
Emery Jones Jr. O
-
-
RT
Roger Rosengarten
Carson Vinson
-
-
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Aeneas Peebles
Nnamdi Madubuike IR
-
-
NT
Travis Jones Q
John Jenkins
Josh Tupou
-
RDE
Brent Urban
Chris Okoye
Broderick Washington Jr. IR
-
WLB
Odafe Oweh
Tavius Robinson
David Ojabo
-
LILB
Roquan Smith
Jay Higgins IV
-
-
RILB
Teddye Buchanan
Trenton Simpson
Jake Hummel
-
SLB
Kyle Van Noy Q
Mike Green
Adisa Isaac IR
-
LCB
Nate Wiggins
Keyon Martin
-
-
SS
Kyle Hamilton
Sanoussi Kane
Ar'Darius Washington O
-
FS
Malaki Starks
Reuben Lowery III
-
-
RCB
Chidobe Awuzie
Jaire Alexander
T.J. Tampa
Bilhal Kone IR
NB
Marlon Humphrey
Robert Longerbeam IR
-
-
Here's a look at the Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Tyler Loop
-
-
-
P
Jordan Stout
-
-
-
H
Jordan Stout
-
-
-
PR
LaJohntay Wester
Tylan Wallace
Dayton Wade IR
-
KR
Rasheen Ali
Justice Hill
Keaton Mitchell
-
LS
Nick Moore
-
-
-
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest
The Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 4 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Paramount+.
Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Ravens game:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubu
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.