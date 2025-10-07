Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars summary
The game began slowly, with both teams trading punts on the first three drives - two three-and-outs by the Jaguars flanking a defensive stand with the Chiefs barely inside opposing territory.
That drought ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown that was set up by a deep 32-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton. The Jaguars tried to respond, but Trevor Lawrence had the ball slapped out of his hands before the goal line on fourth down, causing a turnover.
Patrick Mahomes proceeded to punish them for it, as he rushed to the endzone. Finally, however, Lawrence managed to connect with PJ Washington for his team's first points of the night. Then the defense forced a three-and-out to give him one last chance to tie the game before halftime, but the clock eventually ran out.
