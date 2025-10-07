Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:42 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Today was a special day for Trevor Lawrence, as he turned 26. But there was no time to celebrate, as his Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Everbank Stadium.

The AFC champions had one goal in mind: win no. 3 after their first 0-2 start since 2014. Meanwhile, for the hosts, a win could propel them to the joint AFC South lead beside the Indianapolis Colts.

Who achieved their objective?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Kansas City Chiefs7 7 14
Jacksonville Jaguars0 7 7
also-read-trending Trending

Kansas City Chiefs player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Patrick Mahomes14/1716410126.5
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Kareem Hunt2340180
Isiah Pacheco1160140
Patrick Mahomes191000
Xavier Worthy1902-10
Brashard Smith1401150
Tyquan Thornton0003900
Hollywood Brown0002230
Travis Kelce0003171
JuJu Smith-Schuster000180
Defense

PlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Nick Bolton73011000
Bryan Cook42000000
Chamarri Conner42000000
Jaylen Watson33110100
Trent McDuffie31000000
Chris Roland-Wallace31000000
Jaden Hicks31000000
Charles Omenihu22120100
Jerry Tillery21000000
Drue Tranquill20001000
Mike Danna20000000
Nohl Williams11000000
Ashton Gillotte11000000
Jack Cochrane10000000
Jason Brownlee10000000
Chris Jones00000100
Leo Chenal00000100
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Harrison Butker0/02/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Matt Araiza287
Jacksonville Jaguars player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Trevor Lawrence9/1310710119.7
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Brian Thomas Jr.0003470
Brenton Strange0001220
Parker Washington0002161
Travis Hunter0001120
Tim Patrick000000
Dyami Brown000000
Trevor Lawrence6340000
Travis Etienne Jr.8290150
Bhayshul Tuten200150
Defense

PlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Foyesade Oluokun62000000
Andrew Wingard43000100
Tyson Campbell42001000
Rayuan Lane III22000000
Arik Armstead11000000
Austin Johnson11000000
Josh Hines-Allen11010000
Devin Lloyd11000000
Antonio Johnson11000000
Travis Hunter11001000
Bhayshul Tuten11000000
Eric Murray10000000
Jourdan Lewis10000000
Dennis Gardeck10000100
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Cam Little0/01/1
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Logan Cooke2105
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars summary

The game began slowly, with both teams trading punts on the first three drives - two three-and-outs by the Jaguars flanking a defensive stand with the Chiefs barely inside opposing territory.

That drought ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown that was set up by a deep 32-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton. The Jaguars tried to respond, but Trevor Lawrence had the ball slapped out of his hands before the goal line on fourth down, causing a turnover.

Patrick Mahomes proceeded to punish them for it, as he rushed to the endzone. Finally, however, Lawrence managed to connect with PJ Washington for his team's first points of the night. Then the defense forced a three-and-out to give him one last chance to tie the game before halftime, but the clock eventually ran out.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

