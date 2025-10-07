Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence

Today was a special day for Trevor Lawrence, as he turned 26. But there was no time to celebrate, as his Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Everbank Stadium.

Ad

The AFC champions had one goal in mind: win no. 3 after their first 0-2 start since 2014. Meanwhile, for the hosts, a win could propel them to the joint AFC South lead beside the Indianapolis Colts.

Who achieved their objective?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Kansas City Chiefs 7 7 14 Jacksonville Jaguars 0 7 7

Ad

Trending

Kansas City Chiefs player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Patrick Mahomes 14/17 164 1 0 126.5

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Kareem Hunt 2 34 0 1 8 0 Isiah Pacheco 1 16 0 1 4 0 Patrick Mahomes 1 9 1 0 0 0 Xavier Worthy 1 9 0 2 -1 0 Brashard Smith 1 4 0 1 15 0 Tyquan Thornton 0 0 0 3 90 0 Hollywood Brown 0 0 0 2 23 0 Travis Kelce 0 0 0 3 17 1 JuJu Smith-Schuster 0 0 0 1 8 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOTAL SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Nick Bolton 7 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 Bryan Cook 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chamarri Conner 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylen Watson 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 Trent McDuffie 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Roland-Wallace 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaden Hicks 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charles Omenihu 2 2 1 2 0 1 0 0 Jerry Tillery 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drue Tranquill 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Mike Danna 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nohl Williams 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ashton Gillotte 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Cochrane 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jason Brownlee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Jones 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Leo Chenal 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Harrison Butker 0/0 2/2

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Matt Araiza 2 87

Ad

Jacksonville Jaguars player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Trevor Lawrence 9/13 107 1 0 119.7

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Brian Thomas Jr. 0 0 0 3 47 0 Brenton Strange 0 0 0 1 22 0 Parker Washington 0 0 0 2 16 1 Travis Hunter 0 0 0 1 12 0 Tim Patrick 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dyami Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trevor Lawrence 6 34 0 0 0 0 Travis Etienne Jr. 8 29 0 1 5 0 Bhayshul Tuten 2 0 0 1 5 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOTAL SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Foyesade Oluokun 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andrew Wingard 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 Tyson Campbell 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Rayuan Lane III 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arik Armstead 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Josh Hines-Allen 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Devin Lloyd 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Antonio Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Travis Hunter 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Bhayshul Tuten 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eric Murray 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jourdan Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dennis Gardeck 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Cam Little 0/0 1/1

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Logan Cooke 2 105

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars summary

The game began slowly, with both teams trading punts on the first three drives - two three-and-outs by the Jaguars flanking a defensive stand with the Chiefs barely inside opposing territory.

That drought ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown that was set up by a deep 32-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton. The Jaguars tried to respond, but Trevor Lawrence had the ball slapped out of his hands before the goal line on fourth down, causing a turnover.

Patrick Mahomes proceeded to punish them for it, as he rushed to the endzone. Finally, however, Lawrence managed to connect with PJ Washington for his team's first points of the night. Then the defense forced a three-and-out to give him one last chance to tie the game before halftime, but the clock eventually ran out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.