Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 MNF | 2025 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup for Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Jaguars:

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR Xavier Worthy WR Hollywood Brown WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Travis Kelce LT Josh Simmons LG Kingsley Suamataia C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Jaguars:

Position Starter LDE George Karlaftis LDT Chris Jones RDT Omarr Norman-Lott RDE Mike Danna WLB Drue Tranquill MLB Nick Bolton SLB Leo Chenal LCB Trent McDuffie SS Jaden Hicks FS Bryan Cook RCB Jaylen Watson NB Chamarri Conner

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jaguars:

Position Starter PK Harrison Butker P Matt Araiza H Matt Araiza PR Nikko Remigio KR Nikko Remigio LS James Winchester

Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence- Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter QB Trevor Lawrence RB Travis Etienne Jr. WR Brian Thomas Jr. WR Travis Hunter WR Dyami Brown TE Brenton Strange LT Walker Little LG Ezra Cleveland C Robert Hainsey RG Patrick Mekari RT Anton Harrison

Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Josh Hines-Allen LDT DaVon Hamilton RDT Arik Armstead RDE Travon Walker (Q) WLB Foyesade Oluokun MLB Devin Lloyd SLB Dennis Gardeck LCB Jarrian Jones SS Eric Murray FS Andrew Wingard RCB Tyson Campbell NB Jourdan Lewis

Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter PK Cam Little P Logan Cooke H Logan Cooke PR Parker Washington KR Bhayshul Tuten LS Ross Matiscik

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart for Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew - - RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Brashard Smith Elijah Mitchell WR Xavier Worthy (Q) Tyquan Thornton Nikko Remigio - WR Hollywood Brown Jalen Royals Rashee Rice (SUSP) - WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Jason Brownlee - - TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons Wanya Morris - - LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo - - C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad - - RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell (O) - - RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore - -

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring Janarius Robinson (IR) LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery - - RDT Omarr Norman-Lott (Q) Derrick Nnadi - - RDE Mike Danna Ashton Gillotte Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR) - WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa - - MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George (IR) - SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald - - LCB Trent McDuffie Nohl Williams Nazeeh Johnson (IR) Eric Scott Jr. (IR) SS Jaden Hicks Deon Bush (IR) - - FS Bryan Cook - - - RCB Jaylen Watson Kristian Fulton (Q) Joshua Williams - NB Chamarri Conner - - -

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Harrison Butker - - - P Matt Araiza - - - H Matt Araiza - - - PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - LS James Winchester - - -

Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart

Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Trevor Lawrence Nick Mullens - - RB Travis Etienne Jr. Bhayshul Tuten LeQuint Allen Jr. Cody Schrader WR Brian Thomas Jr. Parker Washington - - WR Travis Hunter Tim Patrick - - WR Dyami Brown Joshua Cephus (IR) - - TE Brenton Strange Johnny Mundt Hunter Long - LT Walker Little - - - LG Ezra Cleveland Wyatt Milum (Q) Cooper Hodges (O) - C Robert Hainsey Jonah Monheim - - RG Patrick Mekari Chuma Edoga - - RT Anton Harrison Cole Van Lanen - -

Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Josh Hines-Allen Dawuane Smoot Danny Striggow - LDT DaVon Hamilton Austin Johnson Khalen Saunders - RDT Arik Armstead Maason Smith - - RDE Travon Walker (Q) Emmanuel Ogbah BJ Green II - WLB Foyesade Oluokun Jack Kiser - - MLB Devin Lloyd Ventrell Miller - - SLB Dennis Gardeck Yasir Abdullah (O) Jalen McLeod (IR) - LCB Jarrian Jones Travis Hunter - - SS Eric Murray Rayuan Lane III Kahlef Hailassie - FS Andrew Wingard Antonio Johnson Caleb Ransaw (IR) - RCB Tyson Campbell Montaric Brown - - NB Jourdan Lewis Christian Braswell - -

Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cam Little - - - P Logan Cooke - - - H Logan Cooke - - - PR Parker Washington - - - KR Bhayshul Tuten Parker Washington LeQuint Allen Jr. - LS Ross Matiscik - - -

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 MNF game

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Chiefs vs. Jaguars clash will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

