Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 MNF | 2025 NFL season
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup for Week 5
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Jaguars:
Position
Starter
QB
Patrick Mahomes
RB
Isiah Pacheco
WR
Xavier Worthy
WR
Hollywood Brown
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
TE
Travis Kelce
LT
Josh Simmons
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
C
Creed Humphrey
RG
Trey Smith
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Jaguars:
Position
Starter
LDE
George Karlaftis
LDT
Chris Jones
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott
RDE
Mike Danna
WLB
Drue Tranquill
MLB
Nick Bolton
SLB
Leo Chenal
LCB
Trent McDuffie
SS
Jaden Hicks
FS
Bryan Cook
RCB
Jaylen Watson
NB
Chamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jaguars:
Position
Starter
PK
Harrison Butker
P
Matt Araiza
H
Matt Araiza
PR
Nikko Remigio
KR
Nikko Remigio
LS
James Winchester
Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
QB
Trevor Lawrence
RB
Travis Etienne Jr.
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
Travis Hunter
WR
Dyami Brown
TE
Brenton Strange
LT
Walker Little
LG
Ezra Cleveland
C
Robert Hainsey
RG
Patrick Mekari
RT
Anton Harrison
Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
LDE
Josh Hines-Allen
LDT
DaVon Hamilton
RDT
Arik Armstead
RDE
Travon Walker (Q)
WLB
Foyesade Oluokun
MLB
Devin Lloyd
SLB
Dennis Gardeck
LCB
Jarrian Jones
SS
Eric Murray
FS
Andrew Wingard
RCB
Tyson Campbell
NB
Jourdan Lewis
Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
PK
Cam Little
P
Logan Cooke
H
Logan Cooke
PR
Parker Washington
KR
Bhayshul Tuten
LS
Ross Matiscik
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart for Week 5
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
-
-
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Brashard Smith
Elijah Mitchell
WR
Xavier Worthy (Q)
Tyquan Thornton
Nikko Remigio
-
WR
Hollywood Brown
Jalen Royals
Rashee Rice (SUSP)
-
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Jason Brownlee
-
-
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
LT
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
-
-
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
-
-
C
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
-
-
RG
Trey Smith
Ethan Driskell (O)
-
-
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
-
-
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Malik Herring
Janarius Robinson (IR)
LDT
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
-
-
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott (Q)
Derrick Nnadi
-
-
RDE
Mike Danna
Ashton Gillotte
Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)
-
WLB
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
-
-
MLB
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Brandon George (IR)
-
SLB
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
-
-
LCB
Trent McDuffie
Nohl Williams
Nazeeh Johnson (IR)
Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SS
Jaden Hicks
Deon Bush (IR)
-
-
FS
Bryan Cook
-
-
-
RCB
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton (Q)
Joshua Williams
-
NB
Chamarri Conner
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Harrison Butker
-
-
-
P
Matt Araiza
-
-
-
H
Matt Araiza
-
-
-
PR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
-
-
KR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
-
-
LS
James Winchester
-
-
-
Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart
Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Trevor Lawrence
Nick Mullens
-
-
RB
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Cody Schrader
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
-
-
WR
Travis Hunter
Tim Patrick
-
-
WR
Dyami Brown
Joshua Cephus (IR)
-
-
TE
Brenton Strange
Johnny Mundt
Hunter Long
-
LT
Walker Little
-
-
-
LG
Ezra Cleveland
Wyatt Milum (Q)
Cooper Hodges (O)
-
C
Robert Hainsey
Jonah Monheim
-
-
RG
Patrick Mekari
Chuma Edoga
-
-
RT
Anton Harrison
Cole Van Lanen
-
-
Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Josh Hines-Allen
Dawuane Smoot
Danny Striggow
-
LDT
DaVon Hamilton
Austin Johnson
Khalen Saunders
-
RDT
Arik Armstead
Maason Smith
-
-
RDE
Travon Walker (Q)
Emmanuel Ogbah
BJ Green II
-
WLB
Foyesade Oluokun
Jack Kiser
-
-
MLB
Devin Lloyd
Ventrell Miller
-
-
SLB
Dennis Gardeck
Yasir Abdullah (O)
Jalen McLeod (IR)
-
LCB
Jarrian Jones
Travis Hunter
-
-
SS
Eric Murray
Rayuan Lane III
Kahlef Hailassie
-
FS
Andrew Wingard
Antonio Johnson
Caleb Ransaw (IR)
-
RCB
Tyson Campbell
Montaric Brown
-
-
NB
Jourdan Lewis
Christian Braswell
-
-
Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Cam Little
-
-
-
P
Logan Cooke
-
-
-
H
Logan Cooke
-
-
-
PR
Parker Washington
-
-
-
KR
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
LeQuint Allen Jr.
-
LS
Ross Matiscik
-
-
-
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 MNF game
The Chiefs vs. Jaguars clash will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.