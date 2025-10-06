  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 MNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Published Oct 06, 2025 11:31 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 MNF | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup for Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Jaguars:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WRXavier Worthy
WRHollywood Brown
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster
TETravis Kelce
LTJosh Simmons
LGKingsley Suamataia
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Jaguars:

PositionStarter
LDEGeorge Karlaftis
LDTChris Jones
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott
RDEMike Danna
WLBDrue Tranquill
MLBNick Bolton
SLBLeo Chenal
LCBTrent McDuffie
SSJaden Hicks
FSBryan Cook
RCBJaylen Watson
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jaguars:

PositionStarter
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko Remigio
KRNikko Remigio
LSJames Winchester
Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence- Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence- Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QBTrevor Lawrence
RBTravis Etienne Jr.
WRBrian Thomas Jr.
WRTravis Hunter
WRDyami Brown
TEBrenton Strange
LTWalker Little
LGEzra Cleveland
CRobert Hainsey
RGPatrick Mekari
RTAnton Harrison
Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDEJosh Hines-Allen
LDTDaVon Hamilton
RDTArik Armstead
RDETravon Walker (Q)
WLBFoyesade Oluokun
MLBDevin Lloyd
SLBDennis Gardeck
LCBJarrian Jones
SSEric Murray
FSAndrew Wingard
RCBTyson Campbell
NBJourdan Lewis
Here's a look at the Jaguars' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
PKCam Little
PLogan Cooke
HLogan Cooke
PRParker Washington
KRBhayshul Tuten
LSRoss Matiscik
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart for Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew--
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntBrashard SmithElijah Mitchell
WRXavier Worthy (Q)Tyquan ThorntonNikko Remigio-
WRHollywood BrownJalen RoyalsRashee Rice (SUSP)-
WRJuJu Smith-SchusterJason Brownlee--
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh SimmonsWanya Morris--
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo--
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad--
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell (O)--
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore--
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringJanarius Robinson (IR)
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery--
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott (Q)Derrick Nnadi--
RDEMike DannaAshton GillotteFelix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)-
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa--
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George (IR)-
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald--
LCBTrent McDuffieNohl WilliamsNazeeh Johnson (IR)Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SSJaden HicksDeon Bush (IR)--
FSBryan Cook---
RCBJaylen WatsonKristian Fulton (Q)Joshua Williams-
NBChamarri Conner---
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKHarrison Butker---
PMatt Araiza---
HMatt Araiza---
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
LSJames Winchester---
Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart

Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBTrevor LawrenceNick Mullens--
RBTravis Etienne Jr.Bhayshul TutenLeQuint Allen Jr.Cody Schrader
WRBrian Thomas Jr.Parker Washington--
WRTravis HunterTim Patrick--
WRDyami BrownJoshua Cephus (IR)--
TEBrenton StrangeJohnny MundtHunter Long-
LTWalker Little---
LGEzra ClevelandWyatt Milum (Q)Cooper Hodges (O)-
CRobert HainseyJonah Monheim--
RGPatrick MekariChuma Edoga--
RTAnton HarrisonCole Van Lanen--
Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJosh Hines-AllenDawuane SmootDanny Striggow-
LDTDaVon HamiltonAustin JohnsonKhalen Saunders-
RDTArik ArmsteadMaason Smith--
RDETravon Walker (Q)Emmanuel OgbahBJ Green II-
WLBFoyesade OluokunJack Kiser--
MLBDevin LloydVentrell Miller--
SLBDennis GardeckYasir Abdullah (O)Jalen McLeod (IR)-
LCBJarrian JonesTravis Hunter--
SSEric MurrayRayuan Lane IIIKahlef Hailassie-
FSAndrew WingardAntonio JohnsonCaleb Ransaw (IR)-
RCBTyson CampbellMontaric Brown--
NBJourdan LewisChristian Braswell--
Here's a look at the Jaguars' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCam Little---
PLogan Cooke---
HLogan Cooke---
PRParker Washington---
KRBhayshul TutenParker WashingtonLeQuint Allen Jr.-
LSRoss Matiscik---
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 MNF game

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Chiefs vs. Jaguars clash will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

