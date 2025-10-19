  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 19, 2025 10:22 GMT
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Raiders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup for Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WR (X)Rashee Rice
WR (Z)Xavier Worthy
WR (SL)Hollywood Brown
TETravis Kelce
LTWanya Morris
LGKingsley Suamataia
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
LDEGeorge Karlaftis
LDTChris Jones
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott
RDEMike Danna
WLBDrue Tranquill
MLBNick Bolton
SLBLeo Chenal
LCBTrent McDuffie
SSJaden Hicks
FSBryan Cook
RCBJaylen Watson
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko Remigio
KRNikko Remigio
LSJames Winchester
Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QBGeno Smith
RBAshton Jeanty
WR (X)Jakobi Meyers
WR (Z)Tre Tucker
WR (SL)Jack Bech
TEBrock Bowers
LTStone Forsythe
LGDylan Parham
CJordan Meredith
RGJackson Powers-Johnson
RTDJ Glaze
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDEMaxx Crosby
LDTJonah Laulu
RDTAdam Butler
RDEMalcolm Koonce
WLBJamal Adams
MLBElandon Roberts
SLBDevin White
LCBKyu Blu Kelly
SSJeremy Chinn
FSIsaiah Pola-Mao
RCBEric Stokes
NBDarnay Holmes
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
PKDaniel Carlson
PAJ Cole
HAJ Cole
PRTre Tucker
KRZamir White
LSJacob Bobenmoyer
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders depth chart for Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew--
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntBrashard SmithElijah Mitchell
WR (X)Rashee RiceJuJu Smith-SchusterNikko Remigio-
WR (Z)Xavier WorthyTyquan Thornton--
WR (SL)Hollywood BrownJalen Royals--
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh Simmons (O)Wanya Morris--
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo--
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad--
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell (O)--
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore--
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringJanarius Robinson (IR)
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery--
RDTOmarr Norman-LottDerrick Nnadi--
RDEMike DannaAshton GillotteFelix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)-
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa--
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George (IR)-
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald--
LCBTrent McDuffieNohl WilliamsNazeeh Johnson (IR)Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
SSJaden HicksDeon Bush (IR)--
FSBryan Cook---
RCBJaylen WatsonKristian FultonJoshua Williams-
NBChamarri Conner---
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
PKHarrison Butker---
PMatt Araiza---
HMatt Araiza---
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
LSJames Winchester---
Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
QBGeno SmithKenny PickettAidan O'Connell (IR)-
RBAshton JeantyRaheem MostertDylan LaubeZamir White
WR (X)Jakobi Meyers (Q)Dont'e Thornton Jr.Shedrick Jackson-
WR (Z)Tre TuckerAlex Bachman (Q)--
WR (SL)Jack BechJustin Shorter--
TEBrock Bowers (D)Michael MayerIan ThomasCarter Runyon
LTStone ForsytheCharles GrantKolton Miller (IR)-
LGDylan ParhamCaleb Rogers--
CJordan MeredithWill Putnam--
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonAlex Cappa--
RTDJ GlazeStone Forsythe--
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMaxx CrosbyTyree Wilson--
LDTJonah LauluThomas Booker IVJJ Pegues-
RDTAdam ButlerLeki Fotu--
RDEMalcolm KoonceCharles SnowdenTonka Hemingway-
WLBJamal AdamsJon Rhattigan--
MLBElandon RobertsTommy Eichenberg--
SLBDevin WhiteCody LindenbergBrennan Jackson (IR)-
LCBKyu Blu KellyDarien PorterDecamerion Richardson-
SSJeremy ChinnTristin McCollumLonnie Johnson Jr. (IR)-
FSIsaiah Pola-MaoChris Smith II--
RCBEric StokesJamal Adams--
NBDarnay Holmes---
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
PKDaniel Carlson---
PAJ Cole---
HAJ Cole---
PRTre TuckerAshton Jeanty--
KRZamir WhiteTre TuckerDylan Laube-
LSJacob Bobenmoyer---
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ and Fubo.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

