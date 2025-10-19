Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Raiders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup for Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR (X) Rashee Rice WR (Z) Xavier Worthy WR (SL) Hollywood Brown TE Travis Kelce LT Wanya Morris LG Kingsley Suamataia C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter LDE George Karlaftis LDT Chris Jones RDT Omarr Norman-Lott RDE Mike Danna WLB Drue Tranquill MLB Nick Bolton SLB Leo Chenal LCB Trent McDuffie SS Jaden Hicks FS Bryan Cook RCB Jaylen Watson NB Chamarri Conner

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter PK Harrison Butker P Matt Araiza H Matt Araiza PR Nikko Remigio KR Nikko Remigio LS James Winchester

Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter QB Geno Smith RB Ashton Jeanty WR (X) Jakobi Meyers WR (Z) Tre Tucker WR (SL) Jack Bech TE Brock Bowers LT Stone Forsythe LG Dylan Parham C Jordan Meredith RG Jackson Powers-Johnson RT DJ Glaze

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Maxx Crosby LDT Jonah Laulu RDT Adam Butler RDE Malcolm Koonce WLB Jamal Adams MLB Elandon Roberts SLB Devin White LCB Kyu Blu Kelly SS Jeremy Chinn FS Isaiah Pola-Mao RCB Eric Stokes NB Darnay Holmes

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter PK Daniel Carlson P AJ Cole H AJ Cole PR Tre Tucker KR Zamir White LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders depth chart for Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew - - RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Brashard Smith Elijah Mitchell WR (X) Rashee Rice JuJu Smith-Schuster Nikko Remigio - WR (Z) Xavier Worthy Tyquan Thornton - - WR (SL) Hollywood Brown Jalen Royals - - TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons (O) Wanya Morris - - LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo - - C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad - - RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell (O) - - RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore - -

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring Janarius Robinson (IR) LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery - - RDT Omarr Norman-Lott Derrick Nnadi - - RDE Mike Danna Ashton Gillotte Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR) - WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa - - MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George (IR) - SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald - - LCB Trent McDuffie Nohl Williams Nazeeh Johnson (IR) Eric Scott Jr. (IR) SS Jaden Hicks Deon Bush (IR) - - FS Bryan Cook - - - RCB Jaylen Watson Kristian Fulton Joshua Williams - NB Chamarri Conner - - -

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Harrison Butker - - - P Matt Araiza - - - H Matt Araiza - - - PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - LS James Winchester - - -

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Geno Smith Kenny Pickett Aidan O'Connell (IR) - RB Ashton Jeanty Raheem Mostert Dylan Laube Zamir White WR (X) Jakobi Meyers (Q) Dont'e Thornton Jr. Shedrick Jackson - WR (Z) Tre Tucker Alex Bachman (Q) - - WR (SL) Jack Bech Justin Shorter - - TE Brock Bowers (D) Michael Mayer Ian Thomas Carter Runyon LT Stone Forsythe Charles Grant Kolton Miller (IR) - LG Dylan Parham Caleb Rogers - - C Jordan Meredith Will Putnam - - RG Jackson Powers-Johnson Alex Cappa - - RT DJ Glaze Stone Forsythe - -

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Maxx Crosby Tyree Wilson - - LDT Jonah Laulu Thomas Booker IV JJ Pegues - RDT Adam Butler Leki Fotu - - RDE Malcolm Koonce Charles Snowden Tonka Hemingway - WLB Jamal Adams Jon Rhattigan - - MLB Elandon Roberts Tommy Eichenberg - - SLB Devin White Cody Lindenberg Brennan Jackson (IR) - LCB Kyu Blu Kelly Darien Porter Decamerion Richardson - SS Jeremy Chinn Tristin McCollum Lonnie Johnson Jr. (IR) - FS Isaiah Pola-Mao Chris Smith II - - RCB Eric Stokes Jamal Adams - - NB Darnay Holmes - - -

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Daniel Carlson - - - P AJ Cole - - - H AJ Cole - - - PR Tre Tucker Ashton Jeanty - - KR Zamir White Tre Tucker Dylan Laube - LS Jacob Bobenmoyer - - -

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ and Fubo.

