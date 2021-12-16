Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football

The red-hot Kansas City Chiefs will travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs have won six straight games and can match the New England Patriots' seven-game win streak on Thursday and leapfrog them to claim the top spot in the AFC standings, at least temporarily.

The Chargers have won three of their last four games and are looking in prime position to secure a playoff spot. They can climb to the summit of the AFC West standings with a win on Thursday.

There's plenty at stake when these two divisional rivals meet on Thursday night. Check out the injury report and starting lineup for both teams ahead of this huge clash:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status L'Jarius Sneed CB Not Injury Related Out Willie Gay LB COVID-19 Out Andrew Wylie G Knee Questionable

The Chiefs have listed two players as out on their injury report for the game on Thursday night: Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (not injury related) and linebacker Willie Gay (COVID-19).

Guard Andrew Wylie (knee) is listed as questionable, but he has been a full participant in practice throughout the week and should be good to go for the game against the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Questionable Alohi Gilman S Quadricep Questionable Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring Questionable Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Questionable

The Chargers have four players on their injury report ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), who left the game Sunday against the New York Giants with an injury, safeties Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) and Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion).

All four players were limited participants in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and their participation will likely be a game-time decision.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers starting lineup for Thursday Night Football

﻿Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Kyle Long, Lucas Niang

DL - Mike Danna, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Melvin Ingram III | CB - Rashad Fenton, Mike Hughes | S Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Trey Pipkins III, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Michael Schofield III, Storm Norton

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Nassir Adderley, Derwin James | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Ty Long

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar