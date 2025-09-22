The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 3 winless in two games - a predicament that the defending AFC Champions had not been in since 2014. It was quite the shock for a team known for winning and succeeding.

Ad

They were visiting the New York Giants, who have been struggling to find their identity in the post-Eli Manning era. But while they also entered this game 0-2, they were 11-4 against them overall, including 7-0 when at home.

Which of these two teams would win for the first time in 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Kansas City Chiefs 3 6 9 New York Giants 0 6 6

Ad

Trending

Kansas City Chiefs player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Patrick Mahomes 12/23 100 0 0 63.7

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Isiah Pacheco 3 17 0 1 3 0 Nikko Remigio 1 11 0 0 0 0 Kareem Hunt 4 15 0 1 10 0 Patrick Mahomes 2 5 0 0 0 0 JuJu Smith-Schuster 0 0 0 3 52 0 Hollywood Brown 0 0 0 1 8 0 Tyquan Thornton 0 0 0 1 7 0 Noah Gray 0 0 0 2 7 0 Travis Kelce 0 0 0 3 13 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Nick Bolton 9 5 0 2 1 0 0 0 George Karlaftis 6 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 Jaylen Watson 3 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 Chamarri Conner 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leo Chenal 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trent McDuffie 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Roland-Wallace 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 Drue Tranquill 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jeffrey Bassa 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kevin Knowles 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charles Omenihu 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bryan Cook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cooper McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Omarr Norman-Lott 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Harrison Butker 2/2 0/0

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Matt Araiza 1 44

Ad

New York Giants player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Russell Wilson 7/13 39 0 2 19.9

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Cam Skattebo 6 39 1 3 19 0 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7 29 0 2 7 0 Devin Singletary 3 7 0 0 0 0 Darius Slayton 0 0 0 2 13 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Bobby Okereke 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 Brian Burns 4 3 1 0 2 2 0 0 Jevon Holland 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dru Phillips 3 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 Tyler Nubin 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 Paulson Adebo 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Cor'Dale Flott 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roy Robertson-Harris 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Darius Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deonte Banks 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Malik Nabers 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abdul Carter 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Dexter Lawrence II 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Kayvon Thibodeaux 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Art Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dane Belton 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Jamie Gillan 0/0 0/1

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Jamie Gillan 1 28

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants summary

The Giants began the game disastrously - while well inside field goal range, they elected to go for it on fourth down and failed. The Chiefs then punished that blunder with a field goal, which would prove to be the first quarter's only points after a punt.

That punt would be punished early in the second quarter with yet another field goal. And then more disaster struck for Big Blue, as Chris Roland-Wallace intercepted Russell Wilson. The only solace was that Harrison Butker missed the ensuing 40-yard attempt.

Ad

This gave the Ginats some life, and rookie running back Cam Skattebo capitalized with a rushing touchdown. However, Jamie Gillan, kicking in place of an injured Graham Gano, missed the extra point to keep the game tied.

On the next drive, Patrick Mahomes managed to recover his own fumble after being sacked. Said drive ended in a punt, but Jaylen Watson regained possession by intercepting Wilson, which turned into a field goal to end the half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.