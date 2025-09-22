  • home icon
  Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:05 GMT
New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes - vai Getty/CMS
New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes - vai Getty/CMS

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 3 winless in two games - a predicament that the defending AFC Champions had not been in since 2014. It was quite the shock for a team known for winning and succeeding.

They were visiting the New York Giants, who have been struggling to find their identity in the post-Eli Manning era. But while they also entered this game 0-2, they were 11-4 against them overall, including 7-0 when at home.

Which of these two teams would win for the first time in 2025?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Kansas City Chiefs3 69
New York Giants0 6 6
Trending

Kansas City Chiefs player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Patrick Mahomes12/231000063.7
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Isiah Pacheco3170130
Nikko Remigio1110000
Kareem Hunt41501100
Patrick Mahomes250000
JuJu Smith-Schuster0003520
Hollywood Brown000180
Tyquan Thornton000170
Noah Gray000270
Travis Kelce0003130
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Nick Bolton95021000
George Karlaftis64011100
Jaylen Watson32002001
Chamarri Conner30000000
Leo Chenal30000000
Trent McDuffie22000000
Chris Roland-Wallace21001001
Drue Tranquill20000000
Jeffrey Bassa11000000
Kevin Knowles11000000
Charles Omenihu20000000
Bryan Cook10000000
Cooper McDonald10000000
Omarr Norman-Lott10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Harrison Butker2/20/0
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Matt Araiza144
New York Giants player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Russell Wilson7/13390219.9
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Cam Skattebo63913190
Tyrone Tracy Jr.7290270
Devin Singletary370000
Darius Slayton0002130
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Bobby Okereke32010000
Brian Burns43102200
Jevon Holland32000000
Dru Phillips32012000
Tyler Nubin22010000
Paulson Adebo21001000
Cor'Dale Flott32000000
Roy Robertson-Harris11000000
Darius Alexander11000000
Deonte Banks11001000
Malik Nabers11000000
Abdul Carter11000100
Dexter Lawrence II20000100
Kayvon Thibodeaux10000100
Art Green11000000
Dane Belton11000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Jamie Gillan0/00/1
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jamie Gillan128
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants summary

The Giants began the game disastrously - while well inside field goal range, they elected to go for it on fourth down and failed. The Chiefs then punished that blunder with a field goal, which would prove to be the first quarter's only points after a punt.

That punt would be punished early in the second quarter with yet another field goal. And then more disaster struck for Big Blue, as Chris Roland-Wallace intercepted Russell Wilson. The only solace was that Harrison Butker missed the ensuing 40-yard attempt.

This gave the Ginats some life, and rookie running back Cam Skattebo capitalized with a rushing touchdown. However, Jamie Gillan, kicking in place of an injured Graham Gano, missed the extra point to keep the game tied.

On the next drive, Patrick Mahomes managed to recover his own fumble after being sacked. Said drive ended in a punt, but Jaylen Watson regained possession by intercepting Wilson, which turned into a field goal to end the half.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
