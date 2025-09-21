Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:
Position
Starter
QB
Patrick Mahomes
RB
Isiah Pacheco
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Hollywood Brown
WR
Tyquan Thornton
TE
Travis Kelce
LT
Josh Simmons
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
C
Creed Humphrey
RG
Trey Smith
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:
Position
Starter
LDE
George Karlaftis
LDT
Chris Jones
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott
RDE
Derrick Nnadi
WLB
Drue Tranquill
MLB
Nick Bolton
SLB
Leo Chenal
LCB
Trent McDuffie
SS
Bryan Cook
FS
Jaden Hicks
RCB
Jaylen Watson
NB
Chamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:
Position
Starter
Place Kicker (PK)
Harrison Butker
Punter (P)
Matt Araiza
Holder (H)
Matt Araiza
Punt Returner (PR)
Nikko Remigio
Kick Returner (KR)
Nikko Remigio
Long Snapper (LS)
James Winchester
New York Giants projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
QB
Russell Wilson
RB
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
WR
Malik Nabers
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Darius Slayton
TE
Theo Johnson
LT
Andrew Thomas
LG
Jon Runyan
C
John Michael Schmitz
RG
Greg Van Roten
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rakeem Nuñez-Roches
LDT
Dexter Lawrence II
RDT
Roy Robertson-Harris
RDE
Chauncey Golston
OLB
Brian Burns
MLB
Bobby Okereke
OLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
LCB
Paulson Adebo
SS
Jevon Holland
FS
Tyler Nubin
RCB
Deonte Banks
NB
Cor'Dale Flott
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:
Position
Starter
Place Kicker (PK)
Graham Gano
Punter (P)
Jamie Gillan
Holder (H)
Jamie Gillan
Punt Returner (PR)
Gunner Olszewski
Kick Returner (KR)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Long Snapper (LS)
Casey Kreiter
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants depth chart
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
-
-
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Brashard Smith
Elijah Mitchell
WR
Xavier Worthy O
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Nikko Remigio
-
WR
Hollywood Brown
Jalen Royals Q
Rashee Rice SUSP
-
WR
Tyquan Thornton
Jason Brownlee
-
-
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
LT
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
-
-
LG
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
-
-
C
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
-
-
RG
Trey Smith
Ethan Driskell O
-
-
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
-
-
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Malik Herring
Janarius Robinson IR
LDT
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
-
-
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott
Derrick Nnadi
-
-
RDE
Mike Danna O
Ashton Gillotte
Felix Anudike-Uzomah IR
-
WLB
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
-
-
MLB
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Brandon George IR
-
SLB
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
-
-
LCB
Trent McDuffie
Nazeeh Johnson IR
Eric Scott Jr. IR
-
SS
Jaden Hicks
Deon Bush IR
-
-
FS
Bryan Cook
Kevin Knowles
-
-
RCB
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton O
Nohl Williams
Joshua Williams
NB
Chamarri Conner
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Harrison Butker
-
-
-
P
Matt Araiza
-
-
-
H
Matt Araiza
-
-
-
PR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
-
-
KR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
-
-
LS
James Winchester
-
-
-
New York Giants depth chart
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Russell Wilson
Jaxson Dart
Jameis Winston
-
RB
Cam Skattebo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devin Singletary
Eric Gray O
WR
Malik Nabers
Jalin Hyatt
Bryce Ford-Wheaton IR
-
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Beaux Collins
Da'Quan Felton IR
-
WR
Darius Slayton
Gunner Olszewski Q
-
-
TE
Theo Johnson
Daniel Bellinger
Chris Manhertz
Thomas Fidone II
LT
Andrew Thomas Q
Marcus Mbow
James Hudson III
Joshua Ezeudu IR
LG
Jon Runyan
Aaron Stinnie
-
-
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
Austin Schlottmann
-
-
RG
Greg Van Roten
Aaron Stinnie
Evan Neal
-
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Marcus Mbow
-
-
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches D
Elijah Garcia
-
-
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
D.J. Davidson
-
-
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
Darius Alexander
-
-
WLB
Brian Burns
Abdul Carter
Tomon Fox
Victor Dimukeje O
LILB
Bobby Okereke
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles D
Chris Board IR
-
RILB
Darius Muasau O
Neville Hewitt
Swayze Bozeman
Micah McFadden IR
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Chauncey Golston Q
-
-
LCB
Paulson Adebo
Art Green
-
-
SS
Tyler Nubin
Dane Belton
-
-
FS
Jevon Holland
Beau Brade
Anthony Johnson Jr. O
-
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
Deonte Banks
Rico Payton IR
-
NB
Dru Phillips
Nic Jones
TJ Moore IR
-
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Graham Gano
-
-
-
P
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
H
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
PR
Gunner Olszewski Q
Wan'Dale Robinson
-
-
KR
Gunner Olszewski Q
Devin Singletary
Wan'Dale Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
LS
Casey Kreiter
-
-
-
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 contest
The Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Week 3 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo and Peacock.
