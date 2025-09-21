  • home icon
  Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:58 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Giants game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster
WRHollywood Brown
WRTyquan Thornton
TETravis Kelce
LTJosh Simmons
LGKingsley Suamataia
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
LDEGeorge Karlaftis
LDTChris Jones
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott
RDEDerrick Nnadi
WLBDrue Tranquill
MLBNick Bolton
SLBLeo Chenal
LCBTrent McDuffie
SSBryan Cook
FSJaden Hicks
RCBJaylen Watson
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
Place Kicker (PK)Harrison Butker
Punter (P)Matt Araiza
Holder (H)Matt Araiza
Punt Returner (PR)Nikko Remigio
Kick Returner (KR)Nikko Remigio
Long Snapper (LS)James Winchester
New York Giants projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QBRussell Wilson
RBTyrone Tracy Jr.
WRMalik Nabers
WRWan'Dale Robinson
WRDarius Slayton
TETheo Johnson
LTAndrew Thomas
LGJon Runyan
CJohn Michael Schmitz
RGGreg Van Roten
RTJermaine Eluemunor
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDERakeem Nuñez-Roches
LDTDexter Lawrence II
RDTRoy Robertson-Harris
RDEChauncey Golston
OLBBrian Burns
MLBBobby Okereke
OLBKayvon Thibodeaux
LCBPaulson Adebo
SSJevon Holland
FSTyler Nubin
RCBDeonte Banks
NBCor'Dale Flott
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
Place Kicker (PK)Graham Gano
Punter (P)Jamie Gillan
Holder (H)Jamie Gillan
Punt Returner (PR)Gunner Olszewski
Kick Returner (KR)Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Long Snapper (LS)Casey Kreiter
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew--
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntBrashard SmithElijah Mitchell
WRXavier Worthy OJuJu Smith-SchusterNikko Remigio-
WRHollywood BrownJalen Royals QRashee Rice SUSP-
WRTyquan ThorntonJason Brownlee--
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh SimmonsWanya Morris--
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo--
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad--
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell O--
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore--
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringJanarius Robinson IR
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery--
RDTOmarr Norman-LottDerrick Nnadi--
RDEMike Danna OAshton GillotteFelix Anudike-Uzomah IR-
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa--
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George IR-
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald--
LCBTrent McDuffieNazeeh Johnson IREric Scott Jr. IR-
SSJaden HicksDeon Bush IR--
FSBryan CookKevin Knowles--
RCBJaylen WatsonKristian Fulton ONohl WilliamsJoshua Williams
NBChamarri Conner---
Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKHarrison Butker---
PMatt Araiza---
HMatt Araiza---
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
LSJames Winchester---
New York Giants depth chart

NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBRussell WilsonJaxson DartJameis Winston-
RBCam SkatteboTyrone Tracy Jr.Devin SingletaryEric Gray O
WRMalik NabersJalin HyattBryce Ford-Wheaton IR-
WRWan'Dale RobinsonBeaux CollinsDa'Quan Felton IR-
WRDarius SlaytonGunner Olszewski Q--
TETheo JohnsonDaniel BellingerChris ManhertzThomas Fidone II
LTAndrew Thomas QMarcus MbowJames Hudson IIIJoshua Ezeudu IR
LGJon RunyanAaron Stinnie--
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.Austin Schlottmann--
RGGreg Van RotenAaron StinnieEvan Neal-
RTJermaine EluemunorMarcus Mbow--
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches DElijah Garcia--
NTDexter Lawrence IID.J. Davidson--
RDERoy Robertson-HarrisDarius Alexander--
WLBBrian BurnsAbdul CarterTomon FoxVictor Dimukeje O
LILBBobby OkerekeDemetrius Flannigan-Fowles DChris Board IR-
RILBDarius Muasau ONeville HewittSwayze BozemanMicah McFadden IR
SLBKayvon ThibodeauxChauncey Golston Q--
LCBPaulson AdeboArt Green--
SSTyler NubinDane Belton--
FSJevon HollandBeau BradeAnthony Johnson Jr. O-
RCBCor'Dale FlottDeonte BanksRico Payton IR-
NBDru PhillipsNic JonesTJ Moore IR-
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKGraham Gano---
PJamie Gillan---
HJamie Gillan---
PRGunner Olszewski QWan'Dale Robinson--
KRGunner Olszewski QDevin SingletaryWan'Dale RobinsonTyrone Tracy Jr.
LSCasey Kreiter---
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 contest

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Week 3 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo and Peacock.

Edited by Arnold
