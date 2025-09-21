Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Giants game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Hollywood Brown WR Tyquan Thornton TE Travis Kelce LT Josh Simmons LG Kingsley Suamataia C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:

Position Starter LDE George Karlaftis LDT Chris Jones RDT Omarr Norman-Lott RDE Derrick Nnadi WLB Drue Tranquill MLB Nick Bolton SLB Leo Chenal LCB Trent McDuffie SS Bryan Cook FS Jaden Hicks RCB Jaylen Watson NB Chamarri Conner

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:

Position Starter Place Kicker (PK) Harrison Butker Punter (P) Matt Araiza Holder (H) Matt Araiza Punt Returner (PR) Nikko Remigio Kick Returner (KR) Nikko Remigio Long Snapper (LS) James Winchester

New York Giants projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter QB Russell Wilson RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. WR Malik Nabers WR Wan'Dale Robinson WR Darius Slayton TE Theo Johnson LT Andrew Thomas LG Jon Runyan C John Michael Schmitz RG Greg Van Roten RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Rakeem Nuñez-Roches LDT Dexter Lawrence II RDT Roy Robertson-Harris RDE Chauncey Golston OLB Brian Burns MLB Bobby Okereke OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux LCB Paulson Adebo SS Jevon Holland FS Tyler Nubin RCB Deonte Banks NB Cor'Dale Flott

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter Place Kicker (PK) Graham Gano Punter (P) Jamie Gillan Holder (H) Jamie Gillan Punt Returner (PR) Gunner Olszewski Kick Returner (KR) Ihmir Smith-Marsette Long Snapper (LS) Casey Kreiter

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew - - RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Brashard Smith Elijah Mitchell WR Xavier Worthy O JuJu Smith-Schuster Nikko Remigio - WR Hollywood Brown Jalen Royals Q Rashee Rice SUSP - WR Tyquan Thornton Jason Brownlee - - TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons Wanya Morris - - LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo - - C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad - - RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell O - - RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore - -

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring Janarius Robinson IR LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery - - RDT Omarr Norman-Lott Derrick Nnadi - - RDE Mike Danna O Ashton Gillotte Felix Anudike-Uzomah IR - WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa - - MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George IR - SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald - - LCB Trent McDuffie Nazeeh Johnson IR Eric Scott Jr. IR - SS Jaden Hicks Deon Bush IR - - FS Bryan Cook Kevin Knowles - - RCB Jaylen Watson Kristian Fulton O Nohl Williams Joshua Williams NB Chamarri Conner - - -

Here's a look at the Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Harrison Butker - - - P Matt Araiza - - - H Matt Araiza - - - PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - LS James Winchester - - -

New York Giants depth chart

NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Russell Wilson Jaxson Dart Jameis Winston - RB Cam Skattebo Tyrone Tracy Jr. Devin Singletary Eric Gray O WR Malik Nabers Jalin Hyatt Bryce Ford-Wheaton IR - WR Wan'Dale Robinson Beaux Collins Da'Quan Felton IR - WR Darius Slayton Gunner Olszewski Q - - TE Theo Johnson Daniel Bellinger Chris Manhertz Thomas Fidone II LT Andrew Thomas Q Marcus Mbow James Hudson III Joshua Ezeudu IR LG Jon Runyan Aaron Stinnie - - C John Michael Schmitz Jr. Austin Schlottmann - - RG Greg Van Roten Aaron Stinnie Evan Neal - RT Jermaine Eluemunor Marcus Mbow - -

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches D Elijah Garcia - - NT Dexter Lawrence II D.J. Davidson - - RDE Roy Robertson-Harris Darius Alexander - - WLB Brian Burns Abdul Carter Tomon Fox Victor Dimukeje O LILB Bobby Okereke Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles D Chris Board IR - RILB Darius Muasau O Neville Hewitt Swayze Bozeman Micah McFadden IR SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Chauncey Golston Q - - LCB Paulson Adebo Art Green - - SS Tyler Nubin Dane Belton - - FS Jevon Holland Beau Brade Anthony Johnson Jr. O - RCB Cor'Dale Flott Deonte Banks Rico Payton IR - NB Dru Phillips Nic Jones TJ Moore IR -

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Graham Gano - - - P Jamie Gillan - - - H Jamie Gillan - - - PR Gunner Olszewski Q Wan'Dale Robinson - - KR Gunner Olszewski Q Devin Singletary Wan'Dale Robinson Tyrone Tracy Jr. LS Casey Kreiter - - -

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 contest

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Week 3 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo and Peacock.

