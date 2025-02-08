Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles regular season stats: Comparing wins, losses, and more ahead of Super Bowl 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl 2025 in a rerun of the edition from two years ago. Andy Reid's team won in that instance and they followed it up a victory last year too. This is their chance for an unprecedented hattrick. For Nick Sirianni, it is a chance to erase those painful narratives and lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

Even though the coaches and the quarterbacks are the same, much has changed since their last Super Bowl meeting. The Chiefs are now a more balanced team on defense and they have added players like Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, and Hollywood Brown to enhance their receiving threat. For the Eagles, Saquon Barkley has come in to add an elite offensive backfield threat while Vic Fangio has made their defense one of the best in the league.

The Super Bowl 2025 will be a fascinating clash between two well-rounded teams. Here, we explore their statistics coming into this game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Key Super Bowl 2025 stats

Win - loss

The Chiefs finished the AFC as the top seed with a 15-2 record. Their only loss of note in the regular season came against the Bills, with the other coming in the final game against the Broncos when they played backups after having secured the bye in the Wild Card round. That allowed them an extra week of rest in the playoffs. They defeated the Texans and the Bills to reach Super Bowl 2025.

The Eagles finished second in the NFC with a 14-3 record. Two of those losses came in the first four weeks as the team bedded in with the coordinators. Their only other loss of consequence was against the Commanders and like Kansas City, they avenged it in the conference championship game. Since they did not get a bye, they have won three games to reach this stage. Therefore, both teams will enter New Orleans with 17 wins apiece, with Philadelphia having one more loss.

Offense

Both quarterbacks in Super Bowl 2025 did not make the Pro Bowl this year. Patrick Mahomes missed out to Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. Jalen Hurts was behind Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, and Sam Darnold. It shows that both teams have had to rely on the wider strength of their roster and coaching to reach here.

The Eagles had 367.2 yards per game in the 2024 regular season, making them the eighth best team in the category. The Chiefs were further behind in the middle of the pack with 327.6 yards per match. Philadelphia were also better in terms of points per game at 27.2 compared to 22.6 for Kansas City.

Much of the Eagles' offense went through the legs of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, as they were the second-best rushing team in the league with 179.3 yards per game. However, the Chiefs have made a habit of winning close games, even when they do not dominate. Philadelphia nearly lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round despite being the better team but Matthew Stafford could not engineer a comeback. Andy Reid's team is undefeated in single-score games this season and his opponent's statistical superiority will not daunt him.

Defense

They say defense wins championships. The old adage's value can be found in Super Bowl 2025 as both teams' defensive units were among the best in the 2024 regular season.

The Eagles had the best defense allowing just 278.4 yards per game. They were the only one to give up less than 300 yards on average. The Chiefs' 320.6 yards per match is not shabby either. Philadelphia allowed 17.8 points per game, which was the second best in the league but Kansas City was fourth in the standings, giving up just 19.2 points per match.

The Chiefs' run defense was better, though, allowing just 101.8 yards per game compared to the Eagles' 104.2 and one assumes that the Super Bowl 2025 will be won or lost here. If Kansas City can limit Saquon Barkley and make Jalen Hurts throw the ball, there are higher chances of turnovers and more chances for their offense. Philadelphia's plan, accordingly, has to be establish a dominant game on the ground so that they are not sucked into their opposition's gameplan.

