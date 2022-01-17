Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round

The Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs features a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. It's a rematch of NFL Week 16 when the Chiefs were victorious, but this time, there is much more at stake.

It's a win or go home game for these two AFC teams.

This will likely be the final shot for Ben Roethlisberger, who is expected to retire at the end of the season. He will try to make one last playoff run to add to his legendary career.

His opportunity begins in the AFC Wild Card round against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for the NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder OUT Darrel Williams RB Toe Questionable

The Kansas City Chiefs have two players on their official injury report for the Wild Card round. Both of their top two running backs are dealing with injuries this week.

Starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire has officially been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Chiefs ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Saturday's game against the Broncos. Darrel Williams is in line for another start. The Chiefs ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Saturday's game against the Broncos. Darrel Williams is in line for another start.

The Chiefs' second running back, Darrel Williams, is also dealing with an injury. He is listed as questionable but is trending towards being available for the game.

He will likely start if he is healthy enough, with Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon serving as his back ups.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have zero players listed on their official injury report for the Wild Card round. They will also be receiving a major boost to their offense, with JuJu Smith-Schuster making his return from a severe shoulder injury.

He has not played since Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! https://t.co/SdAKl3SrYx

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup for the NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams (Q) | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Andrew Wylie

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Ben Niemann, Anthony Hitchens, Nick Bolton | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., John Leglue, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Cameron Heyward, Henry Mondeaux, Chris Wormley | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Edited by LeRon Haire