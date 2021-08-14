Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Picks, Line, and Spread - August 14, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo and company will make their preseason debut Saturday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Garoppolo and Mahomes will both start for their teams but will only play the first drive. San Francisco will turn to their rookie quarterback Trey Lance to finish off the first half of the preseason opener. The Chiefs will also be looking forward to seeing their second-year running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

There's a massive amount of hype heading into the 49ers-Chiefs game Saturday Night. With Mahomes and Garoppolo starting, Trey Lance making his debut, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to have a break-out season, the game between the Chiefs and Niners is set to bring in a massive audience.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

San Francisco opens their preseason as -2.0 favorites at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Caesars sportsbook has the over/under for the Chiefs-49ers game set at 39.

Trey Lance takes the field at Levi’s Stadium for the first time #49ers pic.twitter.com/46SJZQPqkv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 7, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Picks

-- Patrick Mahomes looks phenomenal during the first drive tossing a touchdown pass.

-- Jimmy Garoppolo looks healthy but fails to score on his drive.

-- Trey Lance will show some signs of struggle but will turn it around. Lance will throw for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

-- Kyle Shanahan will get a better look at the mobility that Trey Lance brings to the table.

-- Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushes for a touchdown.

-- 49ers and Chiefs will both find their weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Money Line

San Francisco 49ers: (-135)

Kansas City Chiefs: (+115)

Today was our last day of practice before our first preseason game against the 49ers. Here's what you missed. pic.twitter.com/QlTdIcnyoy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 12, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Spread

The San Francisco 49ers finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 7-9-0 against the spread. San Francisco only covered the spread twice at home last season, posting an overall home record of 2-6-0 ATS. On the road, the 49ers posted a winning record of 5-3-0 against the spread.

The Kansas City Chiefs also posted a 7-9-0 record against the spread in 2020. Despite having the best win/loss record in the NFL, the Chiefs failed to reach .500 against the spread. Kansas City posted a 3-5-0 record at home and a 4-4-0 record on the road against the spread.

Looking at the numbers, both teams struggled last season, and with this being the preseason, it's hard to tell who will cover the spread.

Edited by Prem Deshpande