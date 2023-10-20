Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 injury report: Latest on Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney and more

Sunday's game in Week 7 pits Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams qualified for the NFL postseason last season.

Since their opening-round loss to the Detroit Lions, the defending Super Bowl champions have been on a hot run. After that setback, the Chiefs have more than recovered, winning five in a row, the most recent of which was a convincing 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs' complete second injury report of the week will be covered in this post in advance of Sunday's game.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 injury report

According to their injury report following Thursday's practice, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be as fit as a group could wish for.

This season, the squad has dealt with its fair share of injury issues, but according to the Chiefs' most recent injury report, only wide receiver Justin Watson is currently sidelined among the players listed.

In Week 6's victory over the Broncos for Kansas City, Watson dislocated his elbow. The wide receiver could possibly be sidelined for at least a few weeks, and it might even be longer.

Other Chiefs players are battling with a variety of injuries, but several of them have been active participants in practice.

Considering that Kansas City has had to keep an eye on injuries to important players like TE Travis Kelce, WR Kadarius Toney, LB Nick Bolton, DE George Karlaftis, CB L'Jarius Sneed, punter Tommy Townsend, and others for the past several weeks, this is excellent news for the team.

Also noteworthy is the fact that wide receiver Mecole Hardman did not show up on the injured reserve list, indicating that he is well enough to play against the Chargers.

Travis Kelce injury update

Following an injury concern in Week 5, Kansas City Chiefs TE tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs appeared doubtful to start last week. He sustained an ankle injury against the Vikings, forcing him to leave the field for a while before the end of the second quarter. After a week of minimal practice, Kelce became eligible to take the field the following week against the Denver Broncos.

Prior to Week 6, Kelce was given the "questionable" label, but he finally played against the Broncos and was crucial to the victory.

It's uncertain if the All-Pro tight end is in peak physical condition because he was seen this week with a large piece of tape covering his ankle. However, Kelce participated fully in practice, thus it is anticipated that he will play from the start on Sunday against the Chargers.

