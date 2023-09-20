Kareem Hunt 40 time: Comparing Browns RB’s speed stats with Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt runs a slightly slower 40-yard time than his teammate Nick Chubb. Hunt ran the forty-yard dash in 4.62 seconds at the 2017 NFL draft combine. He did this after having a stellar college career with Toledo. The Kansas City Chiefs later drafted Hunt, and he has been in the NFL ever since.

On the other hand, Chubb ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the 2018 NFL draft combine. Chubb was one of the fastest running backs at the combine, and he also showcased his 1.56-second 10-yard split. Chubb was later selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the draft and has been a perennial Pro Bowler since.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kareem Hunt's NFL career

The Kansas City Chiefs took Kareem Hunt in round three of the 2017 draft, and he quickly became a star in the league. Hunt had 272 rush attempts, 1,327 rushing yards, and eight TDs in his rookie season. He also added 455 receiving yards and three TDs for good measure.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Most of these stats remain career highs to this day. Hunt was named to the Pro Bowl for his efforts and was ranked by players as the 33rd-best player in the league heading into the 2018 season.

However, it was in 2018 that things turned sour for the Toledo Rockets legend. The Chiefs released Kareem Hunt in November 2018 after an assault video was leaked. Since then, he has been with the Cleveland Browns, acting as a backup to Nick Chubb. Hunt has a stat line of 4,025 rushing yards on 895 attempts and 31 touchdowns in 76 regular season games.

Expand Tweet

Nick Chubb's NFL career

The Browns drafted Chubb in 2018, fresh off a solid college career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He brought that energy to the NFL and has been on a tear since his sophomore season.

Chubb has a career stat line of 1,238 rush attempts, 6,511 rushing yards, and 48 rushing touchdowns in 77 regular season games.

Nick Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler, has one second-team All-Pro nod, and is a regular on the preseason Top 100 Best Players List. Chubb is a very likable football player, evidenced by the outpouring of support he received after his Week 2 season-ending injury.