Kareem Hunt or Alexander Mattison: Who should you start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Kareem Hunt and Alexander Mattison enter Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season as popular running back options for many lineups. They took different paths this year to get to where they are but have eventually landed in the same tier this week. Hunt and Mattison profile in the high-end RB3 range and make for solid flex options when finalizing lineups.

Many managers may be debating between the two players, deciding which one to plug into their Week 9 lineups and who to leave on the bench. This decision could be crucial in determining the outcome of a fantasy matchup, so the following breakdown should help make it a bit easier.

Is Kareem Hunt a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

The Cleveland Browns signed Kareem Hunt when superstar running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury this year. Hunt previously played in their system last year, so adding him always made a ton of sense. He quickly joined Jerome Ford in a backfield tandem in an offensive scheme that runs the ball as much as any other team.

In their first two games working together, Ford took on the lead role, averaging 13 touches per game to Hunt's seven. Over the past three games, they have seen much more of an even split, with Hunt increasing his average usage to 13 touches per game against Ford's 14. Hunt scored four touchdowns during that same three-game stretch, while Ford has just one.

The added production in recent weeks makes Kareem Hunt an attractive fantasy football running back option in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. This is especially true considering the Cardinals allow the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The game script can also be important when breaking down fantasy football options. Hunt has a highly favorable one this week, with the Browns being the largest point-spread favorite. This suggests they could be running the ball even more than usual, creating more opportunities for Hunt to receive additional touches.

Is Alexander Mattison a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

When the Minnesota Vikings released Dalvin Cook during the offseason ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Alexander Mattison jumped into their featured back role. This immediately made him an attractive target in fantasy football, as Cook has been one of the top running backs in the NFL in this same role.

Mattison has been patiently awaiting this opportunity for years as he has often flashed greatness in the few chances he's had at extended playing time during his career. Many believed that with a full workload, he could potentially emerge as a fantasy star, just as Cook was.

While Mattison hasn't exactly lived up to the hype, he is still having a solid 2023 fantasy football season, including four weekly finishes among the top 20 running backs. One of the main issues with his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season is that the Vikings recently added Cam Akers to share some of the backfield work.

Mattison is still their starter, but Akers has recorded 22 touches over the past two games. This has resulted in Mattison finishing outside of the top 35 running backs in each of those two weeks. He also draws a difficult matchup in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs. This makes him riskier than usual in fantasy football lineups.

Kareem Hunt vs Alexander Mattison: Who should I start in Week 9 fantasy football?

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Kareem Hunt makes for a better running back option than Alexander Mattison in fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite Hunt being his team's RB2 and Mattison being a featured back, the former receives higher projections this week.

This makes sense, considering their weekly matchups and Hunt outscoring Mattison in each of the past three weeks. Hunt faces a much weaker rushing defense, and his potential game script is much more favorable. These weigh heavily in his higher fantasy projections.

Another major benefit that the Optimizer sees as an advantage for Kareem Hunt instead of Alexander Mattison is receiving upside. Hunt's projected receiving contributions this week ultimately give him the edge in the final fantasy score. For many reasons, he is the preferred Week 9 lineup option.