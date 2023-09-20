Kareem Hunt career earnings: How much has former Chiefs RB earned in his NFL career?

NFL running back Kareem Hunt is reportedly joining the Cleveland Browns, according to recent reports. In his six-year career to date, he has been a member of some of the league's most explosive offenses with two clubs.

It is not surprising that Hunt is one of the best running backs in the NFL from a talent standpoint, given that his teams consistently compete in the playoffs.

Hunt was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 86th overall choice in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football for Toledo.

The 28-year-old running back played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns after signing with them in 2019.

According to Spotrac, Kareem Hunt has made $17.2 million over his NFL career. He signed a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal with the Chiefs, which at the time was the typical third-round agreement. The signing bonus in that agreement was $775k, and the average annual pay was $821k.

After his time with the Chiefs, Hunt agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Kareem Hunt has resigned with the Browns after Nick Chubb's injury

Following a visit to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, running back Kareem Hunt has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, according to Adam Schefter.

The Browns are looking to replace RB Nick Chubb, who will now be forced to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, with a former colleague.

Hunt spent the 2019–2022 season with the Browns. After being released by the Kansas City Chiefs for off-field reasons, he signed as a free agent.

Hunt had 1,145 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020, his first full campaign with the Browns. The next year, he was on track to have a comparable season, but an injury only allowed him to play in eight games.

Hunt participated in every regular-season game in 2022, but he was more of a secondary option to Chubb. Hunt completed the campaign by rushing for 468 yards and three touchdowns and catching 35 passes for 210 yards and one score.