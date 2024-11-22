Kareem Hunt or David Montgomery Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Projections for RBs

Week 12 is fast approaching, and while David Montgomery and Kareem Hunt are not the main options for the backfield of their respective teams, the Lions and the Chiefs are already preparing for their playoff runs. As a result, keeping the offense fresh is a must, allowing more run opportunities.

For fantasy football purposes, with the playoffs right around the corner, making the key picks is essential.

Is Kareem Hunt a good pick in Week 12?

Facing a Carolina Panthers defense that allows 4.6 yards per carry, it's fair to expect a great game from the Chiefs' running back. However, it's important to notice that, since he returned to Kansas City, his numbers have not been impressive.

Although he has scored five touchdowns, Hunt currently averages just 3.7 yards per carry, far from a great number by NFL standards. What can help his individual performance is the fact that, since the Chiefs are big favorites, he could get more carries late in the game if the score is decided.

Is David Montgomery a good pick in Week 12?

Indianapolis isn't much better than Carolina. The team currently allows 4.4 yards per carry while also allowing ten touchdowns during the 2024 season. Unlike Hunt, Montgomery is having a very good season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and already reaching the end zone ten times.

He has scored three touchdowns in the last two games, as the Lions' offense has proved to be a well-oiled machine, scoring 52 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. It's true that he shares a backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs, but offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has given him at least nine carries in all games this season.

Whom should I start between Kareem Hunt and David Montgomery in Week 12?

Considering the Lions' offensive volume and how the Colts have played defensively, it's not surprising to see Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer giving the edge to Detroit's running back.

At this point of the season, there are no wrong answers with these two, but Montgomery holds the advantage based on how his team is performing overall and his most recent performance.

