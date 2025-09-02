Kareem Hunt Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Chiefs RB a good pick this year?

Kareem Hunt became a strong fantasy football running back last year after Isiah Pacheco went down with an injury for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished as the overall RB30 for the season, despite only playing in 13 games. The 2025 season could be a different situation with Pacheco expected to healthy again, so here's where Hunt's fantasy outlook currently stands.
Should you draft Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt in 2025?
Kareem Hunt proved last year with the Chiefs that he can still be a highly productive running back when given a large enough workload to do so. In just seven games that he was on the field for at least 50% of their offensive snaps, he finished as the weekly RB18 or better in five of them.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
It's unclear how the Chiefs' backfield workload will be distributed this year, but Isiah Pacheco is expected to serve as their starter. Hunt still has a clear path to their RB2 role, and in a dominant offensive system, he could be a sleeper at his currently discounted ADP this year.
Kareem Hunt fantasy outlook in 2025
Hunt spent the first two years of his NFL career with the Chiefs, finishing as the overall RB4 and RB11 in those two seasons. He then departed for the Cleveland Browns to mostly work in tandem with Nick Chubb, who was their starter at the time.
In three seasons with the Browns that he played in more than eight games, he finished as the overall RB40 or better in all three of them. This proves that he's capable of being a legitimate lineup option in fantasy football even when he's not the featured for his team.
Is Kareem Hunt a good pick in fantasy football this year?
Finding realistic upside is often the best way to approach flex options during the course of a fantasy draft. Hunt certainly qualifies for this after a strong showing in his return to the Chiefs last year.
Pacheco struggled to get back to his previous form last year after returning from an injury, so if he is unable to do so again this year, Hunt is currently the most likely candidate to take over as the Chiefs' starter. This, along with his proven success as a productive RB2 in the NFL, gives Hunt late-round value.
Where should you draft Kareem Hunt this year?
Hunt currently ranks as the 209th overall player and RB66 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. He has finished better than this ranking in each of his eight seasons so far, giving him plenty of value at his current ADP.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking him in favor of many other running backs in similar situations, such as Devin Singletary and Raheem Mostert. All three of them have found previous success, but are dealing with workload questions this season. Hunt's fantasy outlook makes him the preferred pick of this trio.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.