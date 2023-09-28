Kareem Hunt injury update: Latest on Browns RB for fantasy football Week 4

Kareem Hunt is dealing with injuries just a week after re-signing with the Cleveland Browns. The running back played his first game of the season in Week 3 against the Tennesse Titans and reportedly has sustained injuries to his ribs and groin.

Hunt was re-signed by Cleveland to replace the injured Nick Chubb, who is ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. He helped the Browns record a 27-3 win over the Titans, playing behind Jerome Ford.

Now, fantasy football managers are pondering whether to pick Hunt in Week 4, amid his injury concerns.

Kareem Hunt injury update

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt

As of Thursday, the Cleveland Browns have listed Hunt as questionable on their injury report card. The running back did not practice on Wednesday.

However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has played down Hunt's injuries. He expects the player to be available for the Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Despite Stefanski's optimism about Hunt's injuries, fantasy managers should avoid picking the running back in Week 4. His practice status on Thursday and Friday will still be worth monitoring before making a decision.

What happened to Kareem Hunt?

According to reports, Hunt picked up ribs and groin issues in the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was on the field for 14 offensive snaps.

Hunt took five carries for 13 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards on his return to Cleveland. However, he popped up on the team's injury report card on Wednesday.

Fortunately for the Browns, Hunt's injuries don't appear to be too serious.

When will Kareem Hunt return?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed date for Hunt's return. His absence in training on Wednesday might have been a more typical veteran rest day.

Hunt looked a bit rusty in Week 3. However, it was the first action for him after being unsigned throughout all of training camp and preseason. He was also not available for the first two weeks of the season.

Nonetheless, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski believes that the running back should return in time for the Week 4 clash against the Baltimore Ravens.