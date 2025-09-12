Kareem Hunt or Isiah Pacheco Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football outlook for Chiefs RBs explored

Week 2 of the NFL season presents some interesting fantasy football matchups that managers have to weigh up. The varying factors that play into players' fantasy outputs are more mixed than a Greek salad.

Ad

Running back once again is an important position to get right, and in Week 2, we look at the internal situation of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's weigh up the fantasy outlooks of Chiefs running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football outlook for Chiefs RBs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kareem Hunt fantasy outlook

Ad

Trending

The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, presenting a number of challenges for Kansas City's offense, judging by their Super Bowl showdown.

In Week 1 versus the LA Chargers, the Chiefs' backfield workload was split exactly in half, with Hunt and Pacheco getting five carries each. This gives Hunt a low fantasy football ceiling, as he could only extract 16 yards on those carries last week.

The passing game didn't allow for much optimism, either. On two catches, he mustered only 10 yards.

Ad

Isiah Pacheco fantasy outlook

Isiah Pacheco's explosiveness saw him make more of his five carries against the Chargers, recording 25 yards on the ground. However, his two catches resulted in fewer receiving yards compared to Hunt, drawing them largely even in terms of overall production.

The fact that he's the more explosive back in comparison to Hunt gives him an edge. He has a better chance of breaking off a big play and is also more dangerous in the open field.

Ad

While Hunt did make more of his two catches against the Chargers, Pacheco is still regarded as the better receiver with his agility.

Kareem Hunt or Isiah Pacheco Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Isiah Pacheco is the best option, projected to bag 11.7 fantasy points versus the Eagles. On the other hand, Kareem Hunt is expected to score 8.9.

Ad

Pacheco's higher overall versatility and agility provide him with more opportunities to rack up rushing and receiving yards.

Given the Eagles' strong defensive front, being as useful as Pacheco in the passing game will come in handy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.