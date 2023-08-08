Kareem Hunt Net Worth: How much is Saints' target worth in 2023?

New Orleans Saints target Kareem Hunt is potentially the best running back available in the free agent market. The one-time Pro Bowler has an estimated grand net worth of $5 million, according to The SportsLite.

Hunt accumulated his net worth through a stellar NFL playing career and endorsement deals.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Hunt with a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season and was seen as the hottest commodity at running back in the league then. It was those performances that set the ball rolling for his net worth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kareem Hunt's career earnings

Kareem Hunt has earned $17,213,332 in his six-year NFL career. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the Toledo University alum, and he signed a four-year, $3,285,722 with the team, the standard third-round deal as of 2017.

Hunt signed a two-year, $13.25 million contract with the Cleveland Browns at the expiration of his rookie scale contract. At the time of writing, this is his latest NFL contract, as he remains unsigned heading into the 2023 season.

Kareem Hunt's NFL legacy

Kareem Hunt earned his spot in the NFL after a successful college career at Toledo University. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him with a third-round pick, and he quickly became their RB1.

He was electric in his rookie season, leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,327 yards. His performances earned him the number 33 spot on the NFL Top 100 list.

Hunt's sophomore season with the Chiefs was going as well as his rookie campaign, until a video surfaced of Hunt kicking a woman in a hotel. He was released after eleven regular season games with a stat line of 824 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in eleven games.

The NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the 2019 NFL season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Following his suspension, he resumed action with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him on February 11, 2019. He put up a stat line of 179 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in eight games.

His next few years were spent with the Browns, but he has never reached the heights he achieved before the suspension. Hunt now hopes to secure a contract with the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2023 NFL season.