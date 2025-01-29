Kareem Hunt's status for Super Bowl: Exploring Chiefs RB's availability

Kareem Hunt has been in the spotlight for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Super Bowl 59 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back has been integral to the Chiefs' offense and fans want to know whether he will play in the big game on Feb. 9.

Kareen Hunt's status ahead of Super Bowl 59

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Kareem Hunt is active on the team roster. There are no reports that he has an injury heading into Super Bowl 59.

However, it will be important to see how Hunt fares in Kansas City's practice sessions ahead of the clash against the Eagles.

The Chiefs will have an extra week's rest for the Super Bowl since the Pro Bowl festivities will take place next weekend. Barring any late injury or setback in practice, the running back should be available to play in the big game.

The Chiefs selected Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent two seasons in Kansas City during his first stint with the team before signing for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

However, in the 2024 offseason, Hunt returned to the Chiefs. He was not part of any Super Bowl wins under the Kansas City dynasty and will hope to win his first ring this season.

How has Kareem Hunt performed this season?

Hunt had a strong 2024 regular season with the Chiefs. The running back posted 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries, while also contributing 176 yards on 23 receptions across 13 games.

Hunt helped the Chiefs clinch the No.1 seed in the AFC. He then continued his strong run into the postseason.

In the divisional round win over the Houston Texans, Hunt rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He also recorded 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Kansas City's win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

Since Hunt has scored a touchdown in each of his past four games for the Chiefs, Kansas City will want him to extend his scoring run when the team faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

