Kayshon Boutte or Sterling Shepard or Tez Johnson Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for WRs explored for Week 8

Kayshon Boutte, Sterling Shepard, and Tez Johnson are all set to put their best abilities on display in front of millions. Among those millions will be many fantasy football managers who have been sweating, staring at the names all week long. Then, there's you, who used this breakdown to take the guesswork out of it.

Here's the answer to the question of who you should start in Week 8.

Boutte at New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans - Source: Imagn

Kayshon Boutte vs Sterling Shepard vs Tez Johnson: Who should you start?

Kayshon Boutte fantasy outlook for Week 8

Kayshon Boutte has had a nice two-game run, tallying three touchdowns over that span. Will it continue into Week 8? According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Boutte will put up far from a goose egg when all is said and done.

Kayshon Boutte vs Tez Johnson vs Sterling Shepard - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start

Boutte is projected to earn about five receptions for 58.6 yards with a 30% chance of a touchdown. Overall, Boutte makes sense as a flex option.

Sterling Shepard fantasy outlook for Week 8

Sterling Shepard, once again, is the talk in fantasy circles with more injuries hitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room. Shepard is in line for a bigger target share as a result, but by how much? According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Eli Manning's former receiver is set to earn about five catches for 49.4 yards with a 20% chance of a touchdown.

Shepard is also in line for the only rushing yards on this comparison, albeit with just 1.5 yards on the ground. In total, Shepard works as a flex option of a low-end WR2, filling in for another receiver on bye.

Tez Johnson fantasy outlook for Week 8

Tez Johnson is the other Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver to keep an eye on amid the long list of injuries for the wide receiver room. Johnson is in line for a notable day, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.

Johnson is set to earn 4.2 catches for 45.2 yards with a 50% chance of a touchdown. Johnson, like Shepard, works as a flex or a WR2 used to replace a receiver on bye.

Kayshon Boutte vs Sterling Shepard vs Tez Johnson: final verdict

All three receivers are in for a similar day, which makes the choice difficult but ultimately of little risk. In the end, Kayshon Boutte gets the nod to start in Week 8. The Buccaneers receiver room as a whole is built like a tank and set to keep the offense afloat, but each individual receiver isn't guaranteed to soak up the targets.

Meanwhile, Boutte has heated up in recent weeks and is likely to keep the productivity increase going against the Cleveland Browns, with Stefon Diggs likely to receive much of the attention from the Browns defense. This will give Boutte more opportunities to pop.

