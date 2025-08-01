KeAndre Lambert-Smith fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Chargers WR after impressive performance vs. Lions in HOF game?

Football is officially back. After months of practices and training camp, football fans were finally able to watch an NFL game, albeit a preseason one. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Detroit Lions and won by a score of 34-7.

Although preseason rarely includes superstar players and does not usually represent whether a team will be good or bad that year, it does allow fans to see their team's new draft picks playing a game at the professional level for the first time.

In the case of the Chargers, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith had a memorable first game in preseason and has quickly become a name fantasy football managers should keep an eye on for their drafts this year. Lambert-Smith finished the contest with two receptions for 43 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, ending the game with the most receiving yards and tied for the most receptions on the team.

Lambert-Smith was originally drafted in the fifth round, No. 158 overall by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the Chargers did select WR Tre Harris in the second round, and thus ahead of Lambert-Smith, the Auburn alumni Lambert-Smith had the stronger first showing in preseason. Harris finished the contest with no receptions on one target.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith fantasy outlook after strong first preseason game

Although Lambert-Smith had a strong start in the preseason, he is still ranked behind fellow WR's Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre Harris on the depth chart.

Last year, McConkey emerged as one of the best receivers in the sport and looks set to remain the clear WR1 of this unit in 2025. Meanwhile, the Chargers used premium draft capital on the ultra talented Harris very recently, something that hints that his role should be safe for now. Lambert-Smith's most likely path to more targets may be overtaking Johnston on the depth chart, the latter of whom has struggled with drops and consistency since entering the league.

In fantasy football, you may be able to select Lambert-Smith after your draft concludes this year, as he is currently being projected by Fantasy Pros as the WR138 and No. 397 overall player available this year.

While there is a chance that he becomes a pure depth option in Los Angeles, there is also a chance that Lambert-Smith carves out a real fantasy football valuable role in a high-scoring and talented Chargers offense. He will likely go undrafted in your league this year, but Lambert-Smith is a player to watch and could be a strong waiver wire addition for your team.

