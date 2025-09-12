Keenan Allen or Cooper Kupp or Calvin Ridley: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Keenan Allen, Cooper Kupp and Calvin Ridley are three solid options for fantasy football managers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. They are seasoned veterans with renewed expectations, but after one week, only one could shine.

They will face different challenges in Week 2, hoping to elevate their games and show a different or better performance to fans and managers. If you are considering starting one of these three, check out our analysis.

Is Chargers WR Keenan Allen a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

Keenan Allen had the best Week 1 performance of this trio. The LA Chargers wide receiver led the AFC West franchise to a 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo. Allen was targeted 10 times and caught seven passes for 68 yards and one touchdown. Allen recorded 16.30 fantasy points in Week 1, being one of the 10 best players in his position during opening week.

The Chargers will clash against the new-look Raiders, who could struggle against a better team than the New England Patriots for the second matchup of the season.

Is Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

Cooper Kupp, just like the Seattle Seahawks, struggled to get things going on the field. He only caught two passes for 15 years and racked up 2.50 points. The Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers after Brock Purdy led a game-winning drive and Nick Bosa stopped Sam Darnold to secure a hard-fought win.

Kupp will now go against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that allowed 212 yards passing to Justin Fields and the New York Jets' receiving corps. The Jets did enough damage with Garrett Wilson as the WR1, which could be a good sign for the Seahawks, who have two solid options in the wide receiver room.

Is Titans WR Calvin Ridley a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

Calvin Ridley's first week playing with Cam Ward didn't go as expected, as the Tennessee Titans failed to protect the rookie quarterback (he was sacked six times), who completed 12 of 28 pass attempts for 112 yards. Naturally, Ridley struggled to find rhythm as the Denver Broncos secured a 20-12 win on Sunday.

The wide receiver finished with four receptions for 27 yards. The Rams come off beating another AFC South squad in Week 1. They limited CJ Stroud and the Texans to only 188 yards passing, which is concerning for Ridley.

Who to pick between Keenan Allen, Cooper Kupp and Calvin Ridley?

Pick Allen over Kupp and Ridley.

After Week 1 performances and taking into account their opponents for the second week of action, Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool says Keenan Allen is the best candidate out of these three. He's projected to score 12.5 fantasy points against the Raiders, a team still trying to find its identity.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

