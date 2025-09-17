Keenan Allen or DeVonta Smith: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

DeVonta Smith and Keenan Allen are two wide receivers on opposing spectrums. One is a returning veteran who is proving that he can still dominate games even in his 30s, while the other is a fast-rising youth who already has a Super Bowl title to his name.

Ad

In as volatile a realm as fantasy football, wide receivers can fluctuate in performance, going from over 100 yards one night to under 50 the next. Will any of these two men keep their momentum going?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keenan Allen vs DeVonta Smith Week 3 fantasy preview

Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Allen may have returned to his consistent, if not dominant, self. The Los Angeles Chargers' greatest wide receiver of the 21st century has had over 60 yards, at one touchdown, and 12 fantasy points in each of his first two games, helping the team lead the AFC West.

Ad

Trending

The Denver Broncos, however, boast a very deep secondary that may prove to be a game-breaker against him. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II is expected to be assigned to him, with safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones forming the last line of defense against him.

DeVonta Smith

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Smith, meanwhile, has been rather quiet. He has had only seven receptions for 69 yards, resulting in only seven points. That, however, is to be expected when the Philadelphia Eagles' offense runs around the running abilities of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Ad

That, however, may slightly change against the Los Angeles Rams. Even though safety Kamren Curl has been solid, contributing to a 2-0 start, cornerback has been an area of concern, and it has not been helped by a recent injury to Ahkello Witherspoon. Thus, Sean McVay may be more incentivized to throw to his receivers more.

Keenan Allen or DeVonta Smith: Whom should I start?

Enter caption

Despite the screenshot above, Allen is the prohibitive favorite to be prioritized.

Ad

He has not missed a beat despite joining a different offensive system under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman - it may have helped him, in fact. The two's focus on the power run opens up the passing game, since the threat of it forces teams to try clogging the box, which in turn leaves him and other passing targets open.

The Eagles also prioritize the run themselves, but they do it differently, relying on agility (and speed). And that means that Smith is likely only the third-most important target, which will of course affect his fantasy output.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.