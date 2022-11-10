Keenan Allen has had an injury-riddled campaign thus far. The Los Angeles Chargers receiver has featured in just two games this season and is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

Allen also missed practice on Wednesday ahead of the Chargers' Week 10 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. It is still unclear whether he will feature in the game over the weekend and fantasy football managers are concerned as well.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Keenan Allen is not expected to practice today, but Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley said he considers his WR to be day-to-day. Keenan Allen is not expected to practice today, but Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley said he considers his WR to be day-to-day.

The Chargers will be hoping that Allen returns sooner rather than later given that they are still in the hunt for a playoff berth. The 30-year-old is a vital cog in Brandon Staley's offense and one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite targets.

Allen appeared in 16 games for Los Angeles last season and stacked up 1,138 receiving yards on 106 receptions with six touchdowns. However, this term has been troublesome for the veteran receiver due to his recurring hamstring problem.

He played his first game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 before missing the next five games. Allen then returned to play in their Week 7 loss against the Seattle Seahawks before doing further damage to his hamstring during a training session.

Keenan Allen fantasy performance this season

Keenan Allen has managed just 77 yards on six receptions across two games this season. Hence, he's added an underwhelming 7.7 fantasy points, averaging a mere 3.3 points per game.

The Chargers will likely be stretched thin at wideout in the absence of the veteran as fellow receivers Mike Williams and DeAndre Carter are also dealing with injuries. With three of their top wide receivers possibly out, Staley's attack will rely heavily on running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett.

Since Allen is not yet training with the team, it's unlikely that he will play in Week 10 against the 49ers. We recommend that you steer clear of drafting Allen into your fantasy team for the weekend.

Instead of Keenan Allen, here are some top receivers that you can pick:

