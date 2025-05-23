Keenan Allen free agency: 3 reasons why Jets need to make a move for star WR

Keenan Allen remains a free agent ahead of the 2025 NFL season after deprating the Chicago Bears this year. He spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and has been selected for the Pro Bowl in six of the past eight seasons overall.
His consistent contributions and solid season with the Bears last year suggest that Allen can be a valuable addition for whichever team eventually signs him in free agency. One team that should seriously consider him this is the New York Jets amid their transitional period. Here are three reasons why is a good fit for them.
Why Jets should sign free agent Keenan Allen
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#1 - Replacing Davante Adams
The New York Jets made a bold move last year when they acquired Davante Adams to join Aaron Rodgers in their offense. The veteran duo previously found a ton of success with the Green Bay Packers, and while they were statistically solid last year, the franchise moved on from both of them during the offseason.
They replaced Rodgers with Justin Fields to serve as their new starting quarterback, but they have yet to bring ina significant replacement for Adams. Signing Keenan Allen appears to be a logical solution to serve as their WR2 across from Garrett Wilson in 2025.
#2 - Keenan Allen's consistent reliability
Keenan Allen has exceeded 120 targets in seven of the past eight years, with the only except being a season that he was held to just ten games due to injuries. He also surpassed 100 receptions in five of those seasons, so he has proven to be extremely reliable during his consistent career.
After Wilson, the Jets are lacking veteran reliability and general overall proven production among their current wide receivers. Allen can theoretically solve this problem by giving Fields a target that he can count on.
#3 - Justin Fields' prove-it year
The Jets were in need of a quarterback when they decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers and landed on Justin Fields. They declined to sign him to a long-term contract, instead forcing him to prove his value.
To truly evaluate what they have in the young quarterback, they would be wise to surround him with legitimate weapons to work with. This could have a major impact on the future of the franchise and directly determine whther or not they continue seeking a quarterback next year. Allen fits the mold of an elite route runner that can theoretically help Fields run the offense efficiently.
New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.